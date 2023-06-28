Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 6:20 p.m.



The Murcian Carlos Alcaraz continues to add agreements to his already long list of sponsorship contracts. This Wednesday the luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton announced that the tennis player will be its new ambassador.

In a promotional video, Carlos Alcaraz was delighted with the French firm, which he considers “the best clothing brand today.” The tennis player assured that “when he listens to Louis Vuitton he thinks of elegance” and recalled that “when he was little” he saw people with bags and clothes from home and wished he could have one of those clothes.

“I feel very proud and for me it is a dream to be part of the Louis Vuitton family and to be able to surround myself with great ‘celebrities'”, concluded the man from El Palmar in the video, which can be seen on the brand’s social networks.