Past, present and future of Spanish tennis will intersect in the second round of the Andalucía Open in Marbella. Carlos Alcaraz, the great promise, will face Feliciano López, one of the members of the golden generation. It is a very attractive generational duel: there are 22 years of difference between both players. López continues to compete with dignity on the circuit with just a few months to turn 40, so it will be an interesting test for Alcaraz, still a rookie.

The one from El Palmar will arrive at the game with an injection of confidence. He needed to win the first match on clay of this ATP 250 after falling to the first exchange in Acapulco and the Miami Masters, where he faced two very demanding duels. This Tuesday, on the other hand, he faced a rival of similar ranking, the Serbian Nikola Milojevic, and took the match forward in two sets.

The first round, which was decided in the tie-break, was clearly tighter. Both tennis players kept all their services and only Alcaraz enjoyed an opportunity to ‘break’, but he did not manage to defeat his rival and the set headed for sudden death, in which the Murcian won 7-3.

However, the servbo took the first blow and gritted its teeth at the start of the second set. At 3-1, when the game had become more uphill, Alcaraz stirred and swept Milojevic from the court: five games in a row and a partial from 20 points to 4. After an hour and 38 minutes, the Murcian closed, with a blank service, his first win a month later.

The second round of the tournament will be another new class for Alcaraz to continue learning. After Roger Federer, a month older, Feliciano López (number 64) is the second oldest tennis player in the ‘top 100’. In his record there are 7 individual titles and five Davis Cups. This Monday, by defeating Japanese Daniel Taro 6-4, he fell five victories away from reaching 500 in his career. Precisely 5 are those that Alcaraz has added since it was released a year ago.