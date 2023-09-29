Friday, September 29, 2023, 16:56



| Updated 7:13 p.m.

Carlos Alcaraz made his return to the slopes without any problems this Friday in Beijing. The Murcian, in a typical first-round match for him after weeks without competing, did not show his most brilliant game, but he still pulled out all the stops to beat the German Yannick Hanfmann on the fast track (6-4 and 6- 3).

Carlos Alcaraz started with some doubts with his serve in the first set, as he gave it up twice, but he remained solid for the rest. The Murcian forced more than a dozen break balls and broke the German’s serve up to three times. And in the second round, he didn’t give any option.

Now waiting in the second round is Lorenzo Musetti, a talented but irregular player who knows what it is to win and lose against Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian suffered more to get rid of his first round rival, the Russian Karen Khachanov (6-3, 1-6 and 6-2).

In the rest of the draw, title candidates such as Daniil Medmedev, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Holger Rune advanced. The main surprise was Stefanos Tsitsipas, who prolonged his bad moment by losing to the Chilean Jarry.