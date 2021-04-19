The young Murcian tennis player teamed up with the Asturian Pablo Carreño to successfully beat Wesley Koolhof and Lukasz Kubot The Murcian tennis player, Carlos Alcaraz, in a file image. / EFE

Carlos Alcaraz debuted this Monday at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy with a solvent victory in the doubles box. The young Murcian tennis player formed a couple with Pablo Carreño in front of Wesley Koolhof and Lukasz Kubot, and the scene could not be better for the Spanish. The one from El Palmar and the Asturian won 6-4 and 6-1 on Track 2 of RCT Barcelona-1899. Alcaraz’s next match in the tournament will be this Tuesday, where he will be measured in a singles match against American Frances Tiafoe, who is currently ranked 62nd in the ATP rankings. The meeting time is yet to be confirmed.