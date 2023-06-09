Carlos Alcaraz could not keep up during the most anticipated match at Roland Garros. After losing the first set and prevailing in the second, the Spanish tennis player, number one in the world, suffered and ended up falling 6-3, 7-5 and double 1-6 against the Serbian Novak Djokovic, in the semifinals of the tournament, affected for muscular discomfort.

Alcaraz loses injured at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz, at Roland Garros 2023.

After a great start to the match, Alcaraz began the ‘third set’ feeling a cramp in one of his legs. Then, as she revealed, the discomfort also reached her other lower extremity.

Forced by pain the Spaniard was close to retiring. However, he remained on the court despite the situation.

In the end he ended up losing the engagement.

Djokovic is heading to his 23rd Grand Slam title, awaiting the winner of the second key, between Zverev and Ruud.

At 36, Djokovic becomes the second oldest finalist in the history of Roland Garros, after the American Bill Tilden, who lost the 1930 final at the age of 37, and if he lifts the trophy next Sunday he will become the winner older, ousting Nadal.

Besides, in that case he will also recover the number 1 in the world to the detriment of Alcaraz.

“This is not over, I have one game left, I am very proud to have reached this final, but the job is not over,” Djokovic said.

