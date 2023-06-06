Monday, June 5, 2023



Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas will star in the match of the day at Roland Garros this Tuesday, June 6, and they will do so in the night session to the delight of the fans on the track and at home.

It is the fifth time that the Spaniard, 20 years old and 1 in the world, and the Greek, 24 years and 5, are going to face each other, and all the previous ones have fallen on the side of the first. They met in the third round of the 2021 US Open, where the world discovered the Murcian, 18 years of pure power and quality, and who won 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 0-6 and 7 -6 (5). In 2022 they met twice, in the round of 16 of the Miami Masters 1000, where the Spaniard won 7-5 and 6-3, and in the quarterfinals of the Conde de Godó (6-4, 5-7 and 6-2); In 2023, on the same Barcelona stage, the victory was more overwhelming in the final (6-3 and 6-4).

CARLOS ALCARAZ

Age

20 years

professional since

2018

ranking

1st

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Age

24 years

professional since

2016

ranking

5th

The Greek wants to find a way to decipher the Alcaraz enigma that has resisted him since 2021 at five sets and four hours and 7 minutes of play. “I will need to play very good tennis. Carlos is a player who maintains the intensity throughout the game. Playing against him as many times as possible gives you the chance to win him. I look for those opportunities ».

Djokovic in the penultimate round



Alcaraz will jump onto the track knowing what Djokovic has done, who would be the Murcian’s rival in the semifinals on Friday. The Serb will seek a place in the penultimate round against the Russian Khachanov (11th in the ATP), who says of the match he is playing today, starting at 1:45 p.m., against the Serb that “I will not tell what my movements will be. I will try to be as prepared as possible, I have a rest day now, so tomorrow [por hoy] I will analyze with my team what we can do better. We’ll see some points, some Novak matches and then we’ll make a plan to compete. This is one of the most complicated tasks, the opponents are very tough, so you can’t rule anything out. At the same time, I have the utmost respect for him, but I am. Very focused, excited to do well, we’ll see if I’m capable or not.

Related News



In the men’s draw, Casper Ruud, a semifinalist last year, got rid of Nicolás Jarry 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-5 and will face the Danish Holger Rune, who survived a crazy match against Francisco Cerúndolo (7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 and 7-6 (10). Both combined great shots but also dark periods, clear errors and all kinds of gestures of disagreement towards their ‘boxes ‘ when things did not work out for them. Less epic was the three-set victory of his rival in the quarterfinals, the Norwegian Casper Ruud (4th), against the Chilean Nicolás Jarry (35th), unable to sustain his high level in ‘money time’ ‘ of the party