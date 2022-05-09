Hundreds of residents of El Palmar and tennis fans followed the final on a giant screen installed by the City Council in the Murcian district where the tennis player lives. / Ros Caval/ aGM

‘Gold brooch in the Magic Box’ was the title that was read this Sunday on the poster announcing the final that Carlos Alcaraz played against the German Alexander Zverev, and that each of the attendees of the match that was played found in their seats in a crowded sports arena. The creative who came up with that legend nailed it. The player from El Palmar swept the number three in the world in the decisive match of the Masters 1000 in Madrid, and he did so after leaving number four on the way [

Rafa Nadal] and to number 1 [

Djokovic].

Saturday’s resounding victory against the Serbian gave a lot of play on social networks and the montage of a surprised Djokovic asking incredulously, where is El Palmar? circulated all over the world. Precisely, in this Murcian hamlet the game was lived this Sunday as a real street party. Hundreds of fans followed the final of the Mutua Madrid Open on the giant screen installed by the Murcia City Council on Pintor Pedro Cano Avenue, next to the Marques de los Vélez institute, the center where the tennis player studied.

Alcaraz writes the message ‘Long live El Palmar and long live Murcia’ on a television camera at the end of the match. /



RTVE



His relatives, his friends and his neighbors exploded when Carlos took a marker and wrote a message on a television camera after winning the final: “Long live El Palmar and long live Murcia.” The detail that the young tennis player had with his land was also celebrated by the Government delegate, José Vélez, and the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, who was accompanied by several councilors. Everyone had a great time in El Palmar.

Gallery.



Two residents of El Palmar celebrate the triumph of Alcaraz. /



ros caval / agm



the church bells



Andrés Marín, priest of El Palmar, was not out of tune either and vibrated yesterday with Carlos Alcaraz’s game: «It has been exciting. When I entered the church, everyone started looking at me as if to say, ‘what happened?’ I told you: you have won. Later I went out and I rang the bells and the people came out and I asked them if they knew for whom they were ringing the bells. The cry in the church has been thunderous: For Alcaraz! And they started clapping. What joy! by the people of El Palmar. What joy and what pride. Hip Hip Hooray!”.

“What joy, what pride! Olé, olé and olé”, said Andrés Marín, the priest of El Palmar, euphorically at the end of the game



Congratulations from Pedro Sanchez



The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also celebrated and congratulated Carlos Alcaraz: «Immense Alcaraz! Present and future of Spanish tennis. At the age of 19, he makes history beating three of the best players in the world in three days. Congratulations, @ alcarazcarlos03 for this epic #MMOPEN! », Sánchez wrote in a message on his Twitter profile.

The president of the Congress, Meritxell Batet, also joined in the congratulations, congratulating the winner in a “spectacular tournament” after beating “the greatest”. “Your strength and youth guarantee a successful future for Spanish tennis, following in the footsteps of the great @RafaelNadal. @MutuaMadridOpen #MMOPEN », she highlighted. In the same way, the first vice president and minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, shared a post on Twitter from the Spanish Olympic Committee adding numerous applause emoticons celebrating the tennis player’s victory.

Pride and passion in the box

Carlos Alcaraz’s parents, Virgina and Carlos, embrace in the box after the last point that proclaimed their son champion of the Mutua Madrid Open, yesterday at the Caja Mágica. | Drivers Marc and Álex Márquez applaud in the front row of the box; Fernando López Miras, in the third, does the same. | All the members of Carlos Alcaraz’s team, with Juan Carlos Ferrero and Albert Molina in the center, along with several workers from the Academia Equelite de Villena. / RTVE

The president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, repeated in the Caja Mágica box and vibrated with the victory of Alcaraz, very close to the actor Miguel Ángel Silvestre and the pilots Marc and Álex Márquez. This time there were no footballers because the Madrid derby was played at night. The parents and paternal grandfather of the player were in another box and there was a massive presence of workers from the Equelite Academy of Villena.