It is up to Carlos Alcaraz to raise the level at the Australian Open in the face of what is supposed to be a greater demand in the round of 16. Waiting on the other side of the net is Jack Draper, a 23-year-old Briton ranked 18th in the world.

Left behind were the Kazakh Shevchenko, the Japanese Nishioka and the Portuguese Borges, the only one capable of scoring a set against the Murcian until now. But at the gates of the second week things will not be so easy.

It will be the fourth confrontation between Alcaraz and Draper, with a positive balance for the Spaniard (2-1). Theirs were the first two duels, in the round of 32 of Basel 2022 (3-6, 6-2 and 7-5) and in the round of 16 of Indian Wells 2023 (6-2, 2-0 and withdrawal of the British). Both games, on a fast track. Draper, however, won the last meeting between the two, on grass and in the round of 16 of Queens 2024 (7-6(3) and 6-3).

A professional since 2018, Draper took a leap in his performance last season, in which he won his first two titles: Vienna and Stuttgart. He also reached the final in Adelaide, where he lost to Jiri Lehecka.









This year he showed up in Melbourne without having played any previous tournament. His last visit to the circuit was at the end of last October at the Paris Masters 1000, where he said goodbye in the round of 16 against Alex de Miñaur.

At the Australian Open he reached the round of 16 after consecutively beating the Argentine Navone and the Australians Kokkinakis and Vukic. These last two duels were resolved in five sets and coming back.

What time does Alcaraz play the game against Draper?

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper is scheduled for this Sunday, January 19 in daytime: not before 3:30 p.m. in Australia; that is, not before 5:30 in the morning in Spain. Shortly before, Paula Badosa will take to the court, who will play her round of 16 match against Serbian Olga Danilovic starting at 3:00 in the morning.

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz’s game today in Australia on television and online?

The match between Alcaraz and Draper is broadcast on Eurosport, a platform that has the rights to the Australian Open. And you can follow all the information about the tournament on ABC.es