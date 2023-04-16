Carlos Alcaraz spoke this Saturday at a press conference at Conde de Godó’s ‘Media Day’. He spoke after learning about his path to defend the title in Barcelona. The Spanish tennis player stressed that he will try to “remove the pressure of being the favourite.” Likewise, he added that he is going “to think about everything except defending the title.” The number two in the world already knows the way to revalidate the title. The loss of Rafa Nadal makes it easier, as it also helps that the number 5 in the world ranking, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, will not be there. However, Alcaraz, who will debut next Tuesday against the winner of the duel between the Belarusian Iliá Ivashka and the Portuguese Nuno Borges, whom he has never faced, wanted to value the level that Godó always has, one of the more demanding tournaments on clay, despite being an Open 500.

The absence of Rafa Nadal was Carlitos’ only regret: “It’s a shame we can’t enjoy his tennis, I always want to see the best in the tournament,” said the Murcian, who added that “Rafa and Medvedev were candidates for win the tournament, but I don’t feel like a favorite because they’re not there. I’m not a favorite, far from it. In the end, each game is a world and each of the players who are here can beat me perfectly.

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell raffled the main draw this Saturday with the presence of four tennis players from the ‘top 10’; in addition to Carlos Alcaraz (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Casper Ruud (4) and Jannik Sinner (8). Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil, first favorite and defending title, has been training since Friday on the slopes of the RCT Barcelona. He practiced with Denis Shapovalov and Casper Ruud and today he will practice with Cameron Norrie.

The side of the painting where Alcaraz is going is full of members of the ‘Armada’, such as Bernabé Zapata, Roberto Bautista and Alejandro Davidovich. He would have a hypothetical quarterfinal with Frances Tiafoe and Casper Ruud would wait for him in the semifinals.

Regarding the changes that he has experienced in his game, compared to last year, Alcaraz said that he arrives in Barcelona with a similar level of tennis, but feeling “more mature on the court”, since he knows better how to read “what is happening » and has «more capacity to change a game». If the forecasts come true, he should see himself in the final with the Greek Stefanos Tsisipas, third racket in the world and two-time finalist in the tournament, or with the Italian Jannik Sinner (8), for whom Novak Djokovic predicted great duels with the Murcian.