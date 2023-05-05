“I’m afraid to play against Nadal on clay,” Medvedev said last March at a press conference in Indian Wells. The Russian, who arrived in California as the fittest tennis player of the year, did not find Nadal, absent from the courts since he was injured on January 18 in the match against Mackenzie McDonald, in the second round of the Australian Open . With whom he did see the faces was with Carlos Alcaraz. They met in the final of the Californian tournament and the Murcian was scary that day. He won by a resounding 6-3 and 6-2, in 70 minutes.

Something similar is happening these days at the Masters 1000 in Madrid, where the second best tennis player in the world is overwhelming his rivals. Despite his youth (19 years old) he is acting as a veteran. He has already passed over Emil Ruusuvuori (2-6, 6-4 and 6-2), Dimitrov (6-2 and 7-5), Zverev (6-1 and 6-2) and Khachanov (6-4 and 7-5). Today it’s time to put Croatian Borna Coric in front of the second best tennis player in the world, who, like Medvedev with Nadal, is also afraid. Somehow, he almost gave up today’s semifinal match on clay in Madrid, in what is the fourth Masters 1000 of the season.

At four in the afternoon the semifinal match that Alcaraz and Coric will play in the Masters 1000 in Madrid begins today. At the end of this match, Tsitsipas will face Aslan Karatsev for the second ticket to the grand final on Sunday.

Coric spoke yesterday about his match today against Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil, whom he has never faced, and did not hesitate to praise Carlitos, the main favorite to win his second Masters 1000 in Madrid. «I am clear that the favorite is him, I am going to go out and have fun. I am convinced that I am going to really enjoy the experience of facing Alcaraz in the Caja Mágica.”

Coric, however, is showing a good level in the Spanish capital, where he arrived with a losing streak of results. «I arrived in Madrid several days in advance to be able to prepare well for the tournament and acclimatize myself to the conditions of the city. I knew I could do well, I feel a special connection to this city and I love playing here,” he declared.