Carlos Alcaraz roars again, who celebrates this time on his knees, overwhelmed by the emotion of this last fire-fighted victory. Opposite, a bone of Balkan imprint that denies, curses and succumbs to the arsenal of the Spaniard, already the third youngest semi-finalist in the Miami Masters 1000 behind Felix-Augger Aliassime (18 years, 7 months and 19 days) and Rafael Nadal (19, 9 and 27). The 6-7(5), 6-3 and 7-6(5) guide the tennis player from El Palmar (18, 10 and 26) to this Friday’s match (1.00, #Vamos) with last year’s champion, the Polish Hubert Hurkacz. 2h 23m have passed and Miomir Kecmanovic, empty, only has to surrender to the evidence: the powerful drive of his rival weighed more.

Accustomed to ruling the games, this time Alcaraz had to row against the current in the first section and change his suit. Uncomfortable, without fully grasping the timing and without touching the ball as usual, he started with a 4-1 deficit and gave way to Kecmanovic, a flawless Serbian (22 years old, 48th in the world), with good build and an expressionless face who enjoys rallying from the trench. Order, rhythm and control, inspired from both profiles. There is a player. He surrounded the Spaniard for half an hour, until Alcaraz let out a scream, released the tension and straightened out his game, now yes to the boarding. The outburst came in the form of self-reproach. Reset.

“No, Charlie, noooo! Watch out!” expelled the Murcian, expressive and cunning tennis player, confident of winning in the stands based on proposals, youth and the psychological game of frequently showing his fist. Over and over again he did it as he ironed out differences and sent the message that he was not going to give up, that in addition to wearing the tailcoat with style he also knows how to perform in the blue worker’s overalls. From 1-4 to 4-4. Coal and more coal, shovel after shovel to underline that ability to recover that he has, the boy managed to discuss the set and was close to winning it, but he was a trifle away.

If he is hard-headed, the one from Belgrade – led by the Argentine David Nalbandian, champion in 2020 in Kitzbuhel (earth) and finalist the previous year in Antalya (grass) – does not lack cold blood or lose his temper either. He was finer in the resolution of the tie-breaker and gave the first bite to the duel. Kecmanovic is also strong, who in Australia progressed to the eighths and in Indian Wells to the quarters, destined to take over from Novak Djokovic and already consolidated as the second best racket in his country.

Despite his consistency, he was unable to contain Alcaraz’s onslaught in the second set. He had to take a step forward, the Murcian, 18 years old, and so he did. Now yes, he took the rudder of the pulse and began to shake the ball as he knows, in a pendular way, trying to winners from one side to the other. For him, life on the attack is the best life. break up (2-0) and taking his arm out for a walk, he balanced and the match was decided in a dog-faced third set, hardened by the Serbian, in fronton mode, and defined in a nice tug-of-war in which the ardor de Alcaraz prevailed over the rockiness of the Balkan. Two worlds. This is confirmed by the statistics: the 52 winners of the first versus 19 of the second, 40 errors to 16. A total attack by the Murcian in the net, with 29 hits in 34 approaches.

Kecmanovic threatened, who had a 5-4 and 15-30 in his favor, first, and who was handling juicy income of two points later (1-3, 2-4, 3-5…), in the tiebreaker . However, in the terminal strip the punch and daring of the Spaniard prevailed, a fearless young man who has fun and competes in equal doses. While others cringe, he enjoys the moment of truth; while others shrink their arms, he punishes with dropshots. It is the expression of Alcaraz, the talent that all the spotlights point to and that now leaves its mark in Miami.

Without truce and with considerable wear, this morning he will fight the tall Hurkacz, who deprived the Russian Medvedev of regaining number one on the circuit. The one from Moscow, who after the defeat in the final of Australia against Nadal, did not finish taking flight and did not take advantage of the absence of Djokovic. Neither does Alexander Zverev, dismounted by Casper Ruud. The Norwegian (6-3, 1-6 and 6-3) will meet in the first semifinal (7:00 p.m., Movistar) with the Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo, benefited by the abandonment of Yannik Sinner and marked as the semifinalist with the ranking lowest (103rd) in Florida tournament history.

