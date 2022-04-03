The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz beat the Norwegian Casper Ruud this Sunday and was proclaimed champion of the Miami Open, with which he became the youngest tennis player to be crowned in the history of this tournament and the first Spaniard to triumph in the men’s draw of this Masters 1000.

Alcaraz, number 16 in the world at only 18 years old, defeated Ruud, who occupies the eighth position in the ATP, 7-5, 6-4 in one hour and 52 minutes.

It may interest you: (David Ospina, tremendous save in the game against Atalanta, video)

The keys to victory

The young man from Murcia also became in the third youngest tennis player in history to win a Masters 1000 only behind Michael Chang and his compatriot Rafa Nadal.

Alcaraz started suffering against a solid Ruud with a 0-3 down in the first set, but he recovered with a great display of resistance until scoring the first round 7-5.

After shaking off his nerves, Alcaraz clearly dominated in the second set to collect the most important victory of his tremendously promising career.

As soon as he won the tournament, Alcaraz went to the stands to hug his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who had arrived at the last minute in Miami to accompany him after leaving for Spain due to the death of his father.

With his victory, Alcaraz also ended the Spanish “curse” in Miami, where Spanish tennis had lost the men’s final eight times (Rafa Nadal five times, David Ferrer, Carlos Moyá and Sergi Bruguera, while in the women’s box Arantxa Sánchez Vicario did win in 1992 and 1993).

Alcaraz is the great sensation of this 2022 in world tennis -with permission from Nadal and his 20-1 to start the season-

The Miami crown culminates an impressive ascent in recent months that includes very prominent stops such as the quarterfinals of the US Open in 2021, his first two titles (Umag 2021 and Rio de Janeiro 2022) and the Indian Wells semifinals two weeks ago in which he lost to Nadal.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: what to do after being eliminated from the World Cup?)

EFE