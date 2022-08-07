The Canadian Masters 1000 focuses these days the attention of world tennis. Nadal, Djokovic or Zverev are not there, but Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz, the first two seeded and favorites in the bookmakers, have enough drive to keep interest in this tournament high, which serves as preparation for the Open from the United States. It is the third oldest on the circuit (1881), after Wimbledon and the US Open. Canadian tennis player JF Hellmuth was the first winner and Medvedev the last. In its origins it was called the Canadian Open and it went on to have the 1000 masters category since the ATP took command in organizing the men’s tour tournaments in 1990.

The Russian, current number one in the world, arrives in Montreal with his batteries charged. On Saturday, he needed only 81 minutes to defeat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 and win the title of the Los Cabos Tennis Open (Mexico), the 250th ATP tournament.

Without the Serbian, the Majorcan and the German, the level of the tournament may drop, although not the interest. The absence of these three greats gives air to emerging young talents, such as local hero Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is seeking his first Masters 1000 at home. Other great tennis players capable of giving will also be seen in action on the hard court of the Uniprix stadium. some surprise in the predictions, as it is the case of last year’s finalist, Reilly Opelka. The American is one of the sixteen heads of series that are part of the main draw, a list that includes other big names such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner, Cameron Norrie, Taylor Fritz, Matteo Berrettini or Marin Cilic and that closes another Spaniard, Roberto Bautista, after rising to 18th place in the ATP ranking with his victory at the ATP 250 in Kitzbühel.

For Alcaraz, his time in Montreal will be a test. Despite his recent defeats against Italian tennis players, the Murcian does not lose his step and only thinks about his debut against the winner of the qualifying match between the Canadian Pospisil and the American Paul. He is aware that in the Canadian Masters 1000 many eyes will be on him.

guaranteed show



The show, however, is guaranteed from the first day of competition, as can be seen from how today’s draw has been defined, with highly attractive duels from the first round. As much as the top eight seeds are exempt from playing, there are other players who will have to give their best to get through very tough matches. Nick Kyrgios-Sebastián Baez, Álex de Miñaur-Shapovalov, Diego Schwartzman-Alejandro Davidovich, David Goffin-Albert Ramos, Matteo Berrettini-Pablo Carreño, Reilly Opelka-Gael Monfils and Andy Murray-Taylor Fritz are some of the most outstanding parties that are scheduled for today.