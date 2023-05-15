For Fábián Marozsán (Budapest, Hungary; 23 years old), red shirt, black pants, like anyone who goes for a run in the afternoon at the end of the work day, the one in Rome was his first tournament with a face and eyes on the ATP; never had a preview happen before. At number 135 in the ranking, he stood at the Foro Italico and sent home the kid everyone is talking about on the tennis courts. Carlos Alcaraz, 20 years old, who will be world number one again at the end of the Italian tournament, fell in two sets (6-3 and 7-6 (4) against a boy who surprised veterans on the courts as much as he himself surprised. It was the third round of the tournament in Rome, the fifth ATP Masters 1,000 of the season and played on clay and The Murcian arrived full of confidence after winning finals on the same surface, at the Conde Godó in Barcelona and the Mutua Madrid Open, but the solidity of the Hungarian forced him to head back home sooner than expected. After an hour and 42 minutes of play and without the brilliance to which he is accustomed, Alcaraz could not neutralize the high and intense level shown by Marozsán, who believed in victory from start to finish.

The one in Rome is the first tournament of 2023 in which the Spanish does not reach, at least, the semifinals. The man from El Palmar was always trailing his rival, who threatened with a ball of break Already in the first game. The Hungarian ended up converting twice as many winners (30) as Alcaraz, who was not helped by his usual power with the racket, surprised at times by Marozsán’s trickery, which gave Carlitos to try their own medicine, with a few leftovers like the ones that are making Spanish popular.

With a lot of self-confidence and without complexes, the Hungarian, number 135 in the world, won the award for break in a fourth game that he won in white to put the 3-1 in favor. Later, his legs did not tremble and he confirmed the break with his serve and made it 4-1 on the scoreboard. Alcaraz was disoriented, unable to neutralize his rival’s potential. And he didn’t react in time in the first set, who fell on the Hungarian’s side when taking advantage of the first of the three balls of set of which he enjoyed with 5-3 and 40-0 to close (6-3). The second set was much more even, the Murcian was more concentrated, let’s gooooo, he shouted to himself, his gaze lost on the horizon. But this time it couldn’t be. Marozsán broke his serve again to make it 4-3, Alcaraz equalized (5-5) and between setbacks and deadly serves they reached the tiebreaker. The still number 2 of the ATP was planted with a 4-1 that seemed definitive until the Hungarian began to come back. He had two match balls that he did not miss. And he took the tie-break and with it, the match.

“I have tried to fight, to be there all the time. In the second set I had my chances, it made me break and I have done counterbreak. I have had my opportunities but I have not been able to read them, that is what has screwed me up, it has taken its toll on me”, declared the Spaniard at the end of the game. Despite the disappointment, Alcaraz is already looking towards Roland Garros, without remorse. Paris is his big goal in this clay court season.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.