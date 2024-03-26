With tennis that continues to rise, Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia defeated the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in two sets on Tuesday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters 1000 for the third consecutive year.

Alcaraz, the first seed in the tournament, beat Musetti (23rd) 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and 26 minutes of play.

The next rival for the Spaniard, champion of the event in 2022, will be the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov or the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, winner in Miami in 2021.

The Spanish prodigy, who has just won the title in Indian Wells (California), continues to advance in his goal of lifting the first two American Masters 1000 in the same year, a double known as the 'Sunshine Double'. The last player to achieve this was Roger Federer in the 2017 campaign.

Enjoying a streak of nine straight victories, Alcaraz navigates through Miami without dropping a set or exceeding 90 minutes on court, wearing tennis that perfectly connects daring and effectiveness.

«I don't know if it is the best game I have played (in the last year) but without a doubt it is the best feeling. “I feel very good on the court and I move very well, without injuries,” said Alcaraz, who began the course with doubts with an early exit from the Australian Open and an ankle injury in February in Rio de Janeiro.

«I no longer think about the ankle on the court. Of course I take care of it every day. “I think it's the best feeling since the summer,” he said.

Against Musetti, the Murcian never lost control although the match at times led to vibrant exchanges against another of the great young talents on the circuit.

Alcaraz was dominant on serve without allowing a single break point to his opponent in the first set.

Shortly after, the Spaniard saved the Italian's first two break opportunities in a fast-paced game in which Musetti scored a point, the Alcaraz brand, in which he hit an audacious blow under the legs that surpassed the top of his rival.

The Spaniard returned the ball with his back and also under his legs, but the Italian was waiting for it in the net to finish off one of the points of the year.

Even so, Alcaraz kept his serve and got the second set back on track to seal his twelfth presence in a Masters 1000 quarterfinal at the age of 20.

The Spaniard has five titles in this category under his belt, a harvest that began precisely in Miami in 2022.