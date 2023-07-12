The young lion, caged for two hours and twenty-one minutes to be precise, marks the youth hierarchy and roars into the Cathedral after another methodical exercise in precision and seriousness. Until that liberating moment of happiness, the circumspect and sober Alcaraz, but extremely effective, superior, hegemonic in this changing of the guard that lives the history of tennis and that he commands. The victory against his colleague Holger Rune (7-6 (3), 6-4 and 6-4) makes him the youngest Wimbledon semifinalist since 2007 – then a certain Novak Djokovic, also 20 years old – and guides him towards a season that begins to be frequent, the semifinals of a big one. There are already three: New York and Paris previously. He is now savoring those of Wimbledon, for the first time, although his grimace and his way of dispatching rounds reveals that there is only one result for him: the title or nothing. In any case, before he has a clash with the Russian Daniil Medvedev, executioner of the surprising Christopher Eubanks (6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4) and 6-1).

“I was very nervous about playing a quarterfinal here, and even more so against Rune [seis del mundo], but once you enter the track there are no friends. You have to focus on yourself, and I think I’ve done that very well. The cry after winning the first set has allowed me to get all my nerves out; then, in the second and third, I enjoyed a lot”, assesses the man from El Palmar, the seventh Spaniard who reaches the penultimate round of the major Londoner after Nadal (8), Santana (2), Manuel Alonso, Orantes and Roberto Bautista. “I’ve played twice with Medvedev, I think,” he adds; “one here two years ago. It will be very hard, I think his game adapts very well to the grass, but right now I am going to enjoy this moment”, adds the winner after another very neat performance, crowned with a magnificent performance on serve and having committed only 13 mistakes.

The fan contemplates what until not long ago was called tomorrow, but today is already a rabidly topical present. Tennis can breathe easy. Despite the fact that the tons of charisma of the triumvirate formed by Nadal, Federer and Djokovic are surely irreplaceable, the exponents of the last generation guarantee a juicy future. There will be strong emotions. The new page to be written is no longer blank. The virtuosity of the Spaniard is accompanied by the open lashes of the Dane, who from the beginning clenches his jaw with such force, with so much desire, that it would not be strange if those teeth jumped through the air and scattered to pieces across the green. Even so, Rune maintains the mettle, contains the fire. It’s either that or a virtually guaranteed loss.

Alcaraz tries to return the ball in a match action. DYLAN MARTINEZ (REUTERS)

They are Wimbledon rooms and the situation requires maximum self-control. Even forces. The duel hangs by a thread. Or so it intends to convey. Lie. In reality, Alcaraz has a plan and he executes it like the perfect strategist, step by step, with sophistication and making everyone believe what he is not. The action takes place in an apparent straight line, but between tension, without breaking anywhere; content because any misstep on this territory hides double tolls and no one wants to skate. They lash out, but with their heads, without becoming unruly. Constant body, but the Murcian is leading everything to where he is most interested. Despite the fact that they are classmates from the 2003 vintage, the number one makes his way today with the sufficiency of someone who is two or three strides ahead. He is the new generation boss.

strong with the strong

The false balance is blown up in the tiebreaker of the first set, when the Nordic seizes a point in his arm and signs a double fault with fatal consequences. Now yes, Alcaraz charges decisively. He has it, he knows it. Masterful play. It matters little that a spectator uncorks the champagne just as he is going to take out to uneven, to draw a gentleman iceberg in front of the aspirations of the Dane. He projects a warped shot and observes the indecision out of the corner of his eye, so he traces a backhand pass that decides and unleashes a thunderous shout from the Spaniard, aware that the idea works and that Rune will weigh on the delicate moments. The sequence is repeated in the second set, without the need this time for it to lead to the tie-breaker. A colossal mistake in a shot at will, just a couple of meters from the net, favors the option of breaking and Alcaraz, of course, does not forgive. He rarely does.

Holger Rune volleys into the net. SEBASTIEN BOZON (AFP)

He throws another stylish backhand pass and the iceberg from before transforms into a huge Everest for the opponent, touched but standing. Rune does not give up, but there is no two ways about it. The Murcian has been progressively raising the level on this track by the great Briton, from less to more, without offering too many clues and more certainties each time. He put one more point of gas in the previous scale against Matteo Berrettini and before the final stretch of the ascent he grows, as if he had everything calculated to the millimeter. In a more moderate profile, with the humility of the good upstart, he does not transmit the usual signs of expressiveness, as if he did not want to waste a drop of vigor; there is no finger in the ear, there is no harangue to the stands. Nor sterile races. Plain and simple, Alcaraz imposes the corrosive behavior of him and deepens towards the greedy section of the tournament, entrenched and dominant.

Although the Italian and previously the Chilean Nicolás Jarry scratched him in two sets, he continues to prove to be strong with the strong – superior in six of the last seven fights with tennis players from the top-10– and on Friday he will face an enigma named Medvedev; precisely, the man who got him off his first experience in London, two years ago in the second round. At that time, the Spaniard was still a promising project of the exuberant figure that he is today, translated the present into a one-on-one between him and the Serbian Novak Djokovic. One or the other, it is said. Sign both of you. It is unknown, in any case, where the Russian can start on Friday, an expert in cement – ​​although shaken in the Indian Wells final played by both in March – and allergic to earth, without having previously issued revealing signs on the grass. In any case, Medvedev will have to propose a lot because today, the one who has the upper hand (Nole through, always) is the hungry Alcaraz. Without discussion.

