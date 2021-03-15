Tennis The Murcian, one of the privileged five, will travel to the United States after contesting the ATP 500 in Acapulco Carlos Alcaraz, in a file photograph. / Jason O’brien / efe

Carlos Alcaraz will contest the final draw of the first Masters 1000 of the year. The Murcian received one of the five ‘wild cards’ (invitations) for the Miami Open, starts next week. In this way, he will get rid of playing the previous one, like four other privileged ones: Andy Murray, Hugo Gaston, Michael Mmoh, and Jack Draper. The Masters 1000 are the second most important category of tournaments after the Grand Slams, so there will be the best players on the circuit, such as Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Daniil Medvedev.

This year’s edition will be held between March 22 and April 4So the young tennis player from El Palmar will travel there after playing the ATP 500 in Acapulco, where he will face a tough bone, Alexander Zverev, world number 7 at dawn this Tuesday. Carlos Alcaraz also received an invitation to the final draw of the Mutua Madrid Open, the only Masters 1000 to be played in Spain.