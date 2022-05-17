His arrival was delayed a quarter of an hour. The same thing happened with Pedro Acosta, the other great protagonist of the 40th edition of the Sports Gala of the Region of Murcia. But when Carlos Alcaraz appeared at the door of the El Batel Auditorium, accompanied by his father, his agent Albert Molina and his physical trainer Álex Sánchez, the madness broke out. The children from the Cartagena Tennis Club school and a lot of young athletes from rhythmic gymnastics, basketball, judo, athletics, cycling, futsal and sailing were there. Everyone wanted to take a picture with the world tennis prodigy.

It was difficult for Alcaraz to get to his seat, who yesterday personally met a Pedro Acosta who was also widely applauded by the public when he went up to receive his trophy. He was missing the third winner as the best Murcian athlete of 2021, a Mo Katir who is already preparing for the outdoor season. The athlete from Muleño did not attend the appointment nor did he send a video of thanks, something that the soccer player Rafa Mir did from Seville, awarded for his Olympic silver with the soccer team at the Tokyo Games. His mother, Cristina Vicente, collected the award for him. Katir did not send anyone to receive his on his behalf.

More than 1,000 people attended a gala organized by the General Directorate of Sports of the Autonomous Community and the Sports Press Association of the Region of Murcia. It was excessively long and had moments of chaos, such as when Jesús Álvarez, the mythical TVE journalist, took the stage to present prizes to all the Murcians who were at the Olympics last summer and a lot of trouble arose. Between confusion and comings and goings of one and the other, the presenters Teresa García and Fran Sáez suffered a lot to get out of trouble. There were too many prizes, too many photos, and there was a lack of rhythm. The most special moment came when Cristina Pérez (indoor soccer), Jesús Izquierdo (soccer referee) and Mari Cruz Gómez (basketball coach) were awarded, athletes who are health workers and were in the front row during the worst of the pandemic.

The phrases Carlos Alcaraz. Tennis player

«I said that I wanted to win a Grand Slam this year and I am going to Paris for it. It will be difficult, but I see myself with options to achieve it»

Peter Acosta. motorcycle racer

“Things come when they have to come. In Moto3 everything was very fast and in Moto2 the results will come very soon»

Maria Dolores Martinez Madrona. referee

«I invite all boys and girls to take the referee course and try. I never thought I would dedicate myself to this and it makes me very happy»

As for the speeches, the highlight came at the end, when Alcaraz did not hold back in the slightest when talking about his favoritism to win Roland Garros, a tournament that starts this Sunday in Paris. «I said that I wanted to win a Grand Slam this year and I am going for it in Paris. It will be difficult, but I see myself with options to achieve it, ”said the tennis player from El Palmar, to the delight of an audience that adores him. He is already an idol of the masses and last night at El Batel this became clear again.

recovered ankle



Before entering the main room of the auditorium, in statements to the journalists waiting for him at the door, Alcaraz had already said that he felt “prepared” to lift the Musketeers Cup in two weeks. “I am feeling better and better and I feel energetic and eager, knowing that I have my options and that I must continue along the same lines as the last tournaments,” he said. He confirmed that he is “healthy”, practically recovered from the sprain in his right ankle that he suffered in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open against Rafa Nadal and that prevented him from participating in the tournament in Rome.

«I did not imagine being the third of the year and fighting to be first at this point, although one of my goals was to be at the top at the end of the season. I am very happy with how things are going”, added Alcaraz, whom Fernando López Miras, president of the Community, called “’Capitán Garfia’”, because of his second surname. “Mothers are very important and nobody remembers them. Bravo for the president, who values ​​the figure of Virgina Garfia, Carlos’s mother”, intervened Fran Sáez, host of the event.

“It hurts to see Rafa Nadal suffering with the sport he loves,” he says

Carlos Alcaraz dedicated a few words before the event held last night in Cartagena to Rafa Nadal, who last week had a bitter experience in Rome due to his chronic foot injury. «It hurts to see Rafa Nadal suffering with the sport he loves. It’s obvious that he doesn’t like to see Rafa suffering like this and it hurts me too. I hope and wish that he recovers and that he is competitive », he said about the Balearic champion. Nadal will fly to Paris today, while Alcaraz will travel tomorrow. Facing the draw for the final table at Roland Garros, which will take place tomorrow, Alcaraz said he had no preferences. The Balkan Novak Djokovic is the big favorite for the title on the Parisian clay, especially after his triumph last week in Rome. But Alcaraz knocked down the Serbian in Madrid and is at a stratospheric level. Björn Borg, Mats Wilander, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg, Michael Chang, Pete Sampras and Rafa Nadal are the only tennis players to have won a Grand Slam before the age of 20.

Alcaraz has not played in Paris since last November, when he lost to Frenchman Hugo Gaston in the Paris-Bercy tournament, a painful defeat in which he was swept away by his rival in a very hostile environment that surprised him first and annulled him for complete afterwards. «That meeting has come to mind, but I hope that experience will serve me so that something like this does not happen to me again. I know that if I face another Frenchman at Roland Garros it will be the same or worse », he pointed out.

Acosta, “calm down”



Less loquacious was Pedro Acosta, Moto3 world champion and who attended the event accompanied by his parents and sister. Things are not working out for him this year, but he is “calm.” Little by little, he sees the light at the end of the tunnel and is “convinced” that “the results will come soon.” The ‘Shark of Mazarrón’ recalled that «in Moto3 everything was very fast and in Moto2 it is taking longer. But I always say that things come when they have to come.

Aldeguer and Alcaraz applaud Acosta, as he goes out for his prize. /



antonio gil / agm



The best Murcian athlete of 2021 was the international referee María Dolores Martínez Madrona, who made a beautiful defense of the work of the referees. “Without a referee there is no game,” she stressed. She wanted to be a soccer player and an injury turned her into a referee, thanks to the advice of her father, who nodded excitedly from her seat, in the fifth row of the auditorium. «One of the things that invites me to continue in this is the encouragement that the youngest send me. I invite all girls and boys to take the referee course and try it out. I never thought I would dedicate myself to this and it makes me very happy », she added.

For his part, the president of FC Cartagena, Paco Belmonte, received the award for best sports management. He saw him from the third row Agustín Ramos, his namesake at Real Murcia. “Here we are all from Efesé. The president of Real Murcia, too,” joked the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo. Ramos, surprised, raised his eyebrows. The port city, by the way, hosted the gala for the first time in its 40-year history.

Fermín Aldeguer, Daniel Cegarra, Jairis de Alcantarilla, the stage of the Tour of Spain that ended in La Manga, UCAM, María Iglesias Carbonell and Rafael Alcázar received the rest of the night’s main prizes.