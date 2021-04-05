Tennis The Murcian tennis player faces the Serbian Milojevic today in his debut in the final draw of the ATP 250 in Marbella Carlos Alcaraz, smiling in Marbella, during training sessions on the Puente Romano slopes. / ATP PACO LASTRA Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 01:58



Among the interesting line-up of the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open de Marbella, the talent of Carlos Alcaraz stands out [133 ATP], one of the players with the most future on the circuit, who opens today (12 hours) against the Serbian Nikola Milojevic (129), who yesterday defeated Canadian Steven Diez (177) by 7-5 and 6-3 in the previous phase .

The Murcian tennis player went to