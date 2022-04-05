Carlos Alcaraz left Miami just a couple of hours after winning his first Masters 1,000 there. He was looking forward to returning to his home in El Palmar, hugging his mother, brothers and other relatives of his and being able to rest in his bed. There is no place like home. «I try to do my best and be a good ambassador for the Region of Murcia. In these days of rest I will meet my lifelong friends, whom I have not been able to see for a long time, and I will go to dinner with them. I’m also going to play golf with Juan Carlos [Ferrero], to disconnect. I only have two or three days off and I can’t escape to fish in the Mar Menor. If I could, I would too,” said the El Palmar player in a chat on La7Deportes’ Twitch.

He is the second best player of the year, ahead of Medvedev, Fritz, Tsitsipas, Auger-Aliassime, Rublev and Ruud. He only has Nadal ahead of him. But Alcaraz does not set limits. As always, he is tremendously ambitious and already dreams big. «I would say that I am ready to win Roland Garros this year. I have the physique, the mentality… I see myself ready to win a Grand Slam. I know there are great players, like Rafa [Nadal], Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, but I do look ready to win one. I don’t know if it will be in Paris,” assured Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil after lifting the title in Miami, something that no Spaniard had ever done. Yes, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario had achieved it twice.

Alcaraz believes that he still has “enough” room for improvement in his game. «I am very dynamic, with enough resources. In a moment I can do different things to you. It’s good and bad at the same time, because sometimes I don’t know which shot to choose. I make a lot of drop shots. I think too many,” Alcaraz joked after beating Ruud.

He confessed that his life has completely changed. “Now I am a completely different person and player. All the experiences lived last year on the circuit have helped me get here [es el 11 del mundo]. I don’t know when I’m going to get to number 1, but I hope as soon as possible », she confessed.