The Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz confessed that he put the Wimbledon trophy in his living room, to see it every time he goes to have lunch or dinner with his family, since it is something that he does not want to forget, and that it is part of a record that continues to grow fast. «I have it in my living room so that every time I have lunch or dinner with my family I can see it. It’s something I don’t want to forget,” said the recent champion in London, at his first press conference at the tournament in Toronto (Canada). “I only had a week to think about it. I didn’t have much time. And I think he needed a little more because it is something that is crazy, “said an Alcaraz who after London went to Nice to play the Hopman Cup.

“Honestly, for me, winning Wimbledon at 20 is something I dreamed of when I started playing tennis. And it was my fourth tournament on grass, so it was totally unexpected. It’s a great achievement and it’s something I have to take some time to think about. Sometimes I think about everything I’ve already achieved,” he added.

The man from El Palmar confessed that his hair stands on end thinking about what he has achieved. I know it all came so fast. Big tournaments, two Grand Slams and I’m only 20 years old. I know that I am very young. I worked to be in this position and to fight for great things. But you never know until you’ve done it,” he said.

“There are some times I think about the last point of the US Open, the last point of Wimbledon and other big tournaments that I won and I still can’t believe it and I still get goosebumps, so it’s crazy,” he added.

On the other hand, Alcaraz referred to his desire to play a good role in the Canadian Masters 1,000, where last year he lost in the first round in Montreal. «I remember that I was not good last year in Canada. This year I came to change him, I hope he has a good run. But a year later, I think I learned a lot from that situation about how to deal with pressure, how to deal with everything,” he said.

«I have been playing in big stadiums in big rounds and I am fighting for big things. I think that helped me grow a lot as a player, as a person, and I think that a year later I am totally different”, he finished, happy with the support of the public in his first training session in Toronto.