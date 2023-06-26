The win at Queen’s places Carlos Alcaraz as the top seed at Wimbledon. “Clearly Novak [Djokovic] He is the main favorite to win Wimbledon, but I am going to try to play at this level to have a chance to beat him or reach the final. Many tennis players come in with a high level of confidence, for example, Bublik. It is true that I feel like one of the favorites to win Wimbledon, but I know that Novak is the main candidate,” said the player from El Palmar after being crowned for the first time in a grass tournament.

With his victory against the Australian De Miñaur, the Murcian lifted the voluminous trophy of the London tournament, debuted his growing record with his first victory on that surface, historically elusive for the Spanish, and incidentally rose to the top of world tennis.

Just a week before the start of the Wimbledon tournament, Alcaraz accumulates 7,675 points, 80 more than the Serbian Novak Djokovic, favorite to win the title at the All England Club. «I have seen that Djokovic has not lost a match on Wimbledon Center Court since 2013, when he lost to Andy [Murray], so it’s ten years without losing on center court at Wimbledon. She is crazy. I hope that the stands support me to have options to change that statistic, “Alcaraz commented yesterday.

“I have improved a lot”



The Murcian, who went to dinner last night to celebrate the title with his father and the members of his team who have accompanied him in London this week (the coach Samuel López, the physical trainer Alberto Lledó and the physiotherapist Sergio Hernández), will remain this week in the house he has rented near Wimbledon. Soon Juan Carlos Ferrero, Albert Molina and Juanjo Moreno will fly to London.

“I see myself with a lot of guns on grass. I try to land big shots all the time. I have improved my serve a lot. I always try to dominate with my right. Today [por ayer] the service has been quite a useful weapon for me. I’ve only played eleven games on grass and I feel like I’m doing a lot of things right,” said Alcaraz who downplayed the discomfort he suffered during yesterday’s final at Queen’s.