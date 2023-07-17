Monday, July 17, 2023, 3:39 p.m.



Carlos Alcaraz attended La 7 this Tuesday after his victory at Wimbledon against Serbian Novak Djokovic. The tennis player acknowledged that it is “a dream come true.” “Being part of the history of the tournament is wonderful,” acknowledged the one from El Palmar.

In this interview, ‘Carlitos’ boasted of his homeland as he is “very proud to be from Murcia”. He shows it because “after each title, after each victory and even, also, after each defeat we go home to disconnect and be with my people.”

With that naturalness of “normal and ordinary person” he appreciates everyone’s support and is “very, very proud to have all Murcians” supporting him. He hopes to be able to celebrate with all of them since “what better way is there to celebrate the title than at home.”