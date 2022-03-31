Tennis
The Murcian is already number 15 in the world after beating Tsitsipas in the round of 16 in Miami and today he is looking for a place in the semifinals against the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic
Barely a month after turning 19, not even Carlos Alcaraz himself expected to reach this idyllic situation in such a short period of time. And it is that three months have been enough for him to achieve, by far, the objectives set at the beginning of the season: to be top-15 and achieve an ATP 500 tournament. Currently, and after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas, the m
Already a subscriber? Log in
#Carlos #Alcaraz #top10 #reach
Leave a Reply