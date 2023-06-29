Carlos Alcaraz puts the brake on. Neither he nor he trained yesterday on the Wimbledon courts nor will he play tomorrow against Dominic Thiem in Hurlingham. The Murcian started out as one of the great attractions of this exhibition tournament, which serves as preparation for many tennis players who arrive in London with enough time in advance and prefer to acclimatize little by little to the grass of the All England Club instead of competing in Mallorca. or Eastbourne, ATP 250 category grass tournaments that are held these days. The El Palmar player’s calendar, however, has changed after his victory in the ATP 500 at Queen’s, in the final of which he suffered a soreness in the adductor.

This circumstance has caused Carlitos to decide not to attend the Giorgio Armani Classics definitively, the name by which the Hurlingham exhibition is known: firstly, he announced his resignation from playing his match against Holger Rune scheduled for yesterday (Andy Murray replaced Alcaraz and he lost to the Dane 6-4 and 6-1), while this Wednesday he also ended up confirming that he will not be in the match tomorrow, he was going to measure him with the Austrian Dominic Thiem. Alcaraz’s team is clear about it: plenty of rest, zero risk and full recovery before their debut at Wimbledon, which is scheduled for next Tuesday.

The draw tomorrow



In principle, it will be tomorrow when he steps on the Wimbledon tracks for the first time and starts rallying on them. Thus, he will have a margin of four days of training on the pitch of the All England Club before making his debut with a rival that will come out of the draw for pairings this Friday. Alcaraz’s adaptation to the game on grass has been amazing. No one gave him the victory at Queen’s, but he learned to move on a strange surface for him in record time and lifted the trophy last Sunday, thus recovering the number 1 in the world.

At Wimbledon, however, the demand will be higher. Alcaraz is among the favorites, but he is not the main candidate. Djokovic, without a doubt, is the rival to beat on the grass in London. «I am very clear that Alcaraz is going to win Wimbledon. And the guy has already realized that he will. For me it is a question of when, not if he will do it, “said the legendary John McEnroe yesterday in an interview with the ‘Daily Mail’. The 64-year-old American and three-time Wimbledon champion (1981, 1983 and 1984), added that he would love to train the Murcian player on grass.

Alcaraz is not a favourite, but for now he has demolished a wall that seemed impossible to destroy. The Murcian, who these days in London is relaxing playing golf with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, will be the first player beyond Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to reach Wimbledon as the first seed since the year 2003.