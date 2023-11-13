Carlos Alcaraz is not fine and the premiere in Turin confirms the perception. The first master journey begins in the form of a mirage, because as soon as he straightens the serve and insists on the attack, 16 aces, Alexander Zverev rewrites, comes back and ends up unbalancing in his favor: 6-7(3), 6-3 and 6-4, in 2h 31). The Murcian goes to the locker room with a crooked expression and ruminating about the defeat, the third in a row in a month. It is not the desired premiere, but at least the story and the format offer consolation: Novak Djokovic – surrendered in 2007 by David Ferrer – or Rafael Nadal – by James Blake in 2006 – did not take off successfully either, and there is a possibility of repair. The one from El Palmar has not finished finding himself this autumn again treacherous for him, in a pale version and now against the ropes, because anything other than a victory on Wednesday against Andrey Rublev – beaten by Daniil Medvedev (6-4 and 6-2) in the pulse that completes the Red Group – would lead to a practically automatic exit from the plane.

This is not Alcaraz. Or certainly not the usual one. He jumps onto the Pala Alpitour track nervous, stiff, doubtful; as if something or someone had taken away the power he had not so long ago. Leaden. He arms his arm and charges, but the right is anesthetized and does not overflow. Missing spark. He repeats the mistake, too many balls into the net and little freshness in his maneuvers. It is a slowed down version. It takes him almost an hour to smile, a bad sign for a tennis player whose flag is enjoyment and who depends so much on sensations. To feel or not to feel, that is the question. The Murcian’s tennis requires joy and good vibrations, dynamism and decibels, those revolutions and that extra voltage that have evaporated in the last month; The staging is icy, silence predominates and in front of him is an adversary who knows the territory well. The two-time champion Zverev knows what this is about and from the start he pushes, although later he will skid.

More information

The German gets the break and apparently has the situation under control, but somehow it gets infected and disorder ends up taking over. The two compete with jerks, lurches. The impression from the stands – 13,000 spectators, everything sold out again – is that the giant’s service is going to prevail, but Zverev delivers a few gifts, gets tangled and wastes a golden opportunity. Alcaraz is still not fine, but escapes in the first set. He reacts to bad weather and folly with integrity, without turning his face. It’s called evolution. His team insists that it is essential to learn to weather the storm, that his game cannot depend exclusively on good inertia and that every great tennis player must have a Plan B; that is, discovering the range of grays to overcome the hard days. He is 20 years old, and he is at it. Logically, the room for growth is generous in this sense.

Alcaraz is one of those players (artists) irremediably tied to their talent, fully instinctive. For better and for worse. The Federer school. They compete on autopilot and the opposite is usually a bad sign, synonymous with anxiety, a sign that the blow is not flowing and that the muses have dispersed. Virtuoso players like him depend on how they set their first foot on the day and which way the wind blows, and the Murcian has rather just arrived with fuel and inspiration to this final stretch of the season, in which the lack of lucidity has weakened his proposal. This fall competitor is not the one who dazzled until Wimbledon nor the one who held his own in New York, and the doubts he brought from Paris-Bercy remain. Beyond the score and the courses he may adopt in the tournament, the landing confirms the diagnosis.

As soon as Zverev corrects the sight a little, the logical course of the duel (taking into account the circumstances) begins to prevail. There is no twist or rebellion. For the German, a cannon that moves like a fish in water indoors, it is enough to take out and temporize the rest. The pressure in Alcaraz is relative and once a first point of friction has been overcome, with the option of break canceled as soon as the second set began, his good work was enough to definitively shape the victory. Three devastating interns and one ace which avoids the possible 5-5 finalization of the story. Of course, there is fear. In a lateral movement to chase a ball, his support foot goes away and the horrifying scene at Roland Garros last year – when he broke seven ligaments in his right ankle – freezes those present. False alarm. And emergency light for the Spaniard, forced this Wednesday to beat the Russian Rublev to stay alive.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.