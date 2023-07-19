Carlos Alcaraz’s successes are having a huge impact in every way. On social media apps, for example, he’s shooting himself. Without going any further, the world number one has gained more than 800,000 new followers on Instagram in the two days after his victory on Sunday in the Wimbledon final against Djokovic.

Social media stats examined by CasinoAlpha.com reflect the spectacular fan growth leading up to and after his maiden Wimbledon title for the tennis player from El Palmar, who gained 533,458 followers on Instagram on Sunday when he beat Novak Djokovic to win the title. Wimbledon champion. The ‘Alcarazmanía’ did not stop on Monday, the day in which he added another 286,607 followers; that is to say, the pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero has gained 820,065 followers in just two days.

As of today, the total number of followers on Carlos Alcaraz’s Instagram amounts to 3.6 million. Before his spectacular triumph on Sunday, with which he won his second Grand Slam, the Murcian was followed on this social network by 2.8 million people.

The best tennis player in the world today has an estimated earning potential of 37,909.86 euros per sponsored publication, 18,956.12 euros per story and 49,210.56 per Instagram reel; that is, by short videos that he can use to show the brands that sponsor him. The publication of him after having been proclaimed Wimbledon champion obtained more than a million likes.

Tudor Turiceanu, Editor-in-Chief of CasinoAlpha.com, says that “winning the Wimbledon men’s final and becoming the third-youngest player to win the title has already benefited Carlos Alcaraz with a boost in his social media influence and potential. from income”.

Wimbledon is considered one of the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world and has a massive following so, Turiceanu adds, “after beating favorite Djokovic, it will surely attract more sponsorships.”

Hopman Cup



Almost without having had time to rest, Carlitos will be back on the slopes shortly. It will be in the Hopman Cup, on clay, a mixed tournament by countries that takes place from today until Sunday in Nice against Belgium and Croatia. He will pair up with Rebeka Masarova. He will play against Goffin on Friday and against Coric on Saturday, waiting to find out if he will play in the final on Sunday.