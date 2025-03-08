Carlos Alcaraz achieved this Saturday the pass to the third round of Indian Wells after winning in two sets (6-4/6-2) to Quentin Halysnumber 59 in the world. The Spanish tennis player will face Denis Shapovalov, who will assume a new obstacle to overcome for the man who managed to take the American 1000 Masters in 2024.

Only the Swiss Roger Federer and the Serbian Novak Djokovic, with which it could be measured in roomsthey managed to link three titles in a row in Indian Wells and Alcaraz, number three in the world, is one step closer after premiering with a good level and sealing the round pass in an hour and seven minutes of the game.

The Murcian made 17 errors not forced in the first set, but always had the game under control. Annulled a breakfast ball with 5-4 in favor and The first part of 6-4 was taken in 42 minutes.

Halys paid the physical wear and suffered a breakage to fifteen in the first game of the second set, something he could not get up. Alcaraz kept stepping on the accelerator And he achieved a wonderful parallel interior setback that gave him the second Break of the sleeve.

The Murcian felt comfortable on the track and wore blows of great power, with more than 170 kilometers per hour of speed, and elegant left. He sentenced the clash with a 6-2 and can already think of Shapovalov. Before leaving the central track, he wrote the message “Indian Wells, we are back!”.





Indian Wells’s 1,000 masters have already lost its first series, the German Alexander Zverev, eliminated by surprise on Friday by Dutch Tallon Griekspoor. In addition, the Italian Jannik Sinner, number one in the world, is not present by being fulfilling his suspension of three months by doping.