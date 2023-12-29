The two faces of sport, in just 24 hours. From the luxury and fast money of Saudi Arabia to the beautiful return home and the spirit of solidarity of an event that took more than necessary to carry out, but that was finally held and was a complete success. In Murcia. In Christmas. And with Carlos Alcaraz taking a mass bath in his hometown, before starting a very busy season, in which the tennis player from El Palmar aspires to dethrone the immortal Novak Djokovic.

What happened on Wednesday in Riyadh, with victory precisely against the Serbian in two hours of an exhibition that at times resembled a competitive duel, was quite different from what happened this Thursday at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia. The festive atmosphere, with 7,500 spectators vibrating with Alcaraz, filled everything and the purely sporting was relegated to the background. Carlitos played in favor of the work and had won the game before jumping onto the charming blue court set up on the parquet where goals and baskets are usually applauded. One Palace was filled as well as three could have been filled. Because everyone is crazy to see a unique athlete up close. Murcia has never had a phenomenon like this and possibly never will have it again. It's time to enjoy it.

It took a lot of effort, like rock stars. The appearance of the world number 2 was scheduled for 8:30 p.m., but as usually happens in this type of event, the program was delayed and Carlitos stepped onto the court 31 minutes later than expected. He didn't care exactly. He played for the work and the staff didn't mind the wait. Absolutely. Soundtrack of 'Rocky' at full blast and thousands of flashes accompanying the applause and cheers for the local idol.

The public had warmed up with the victory of pachequero Kiko Siscar against Jorge Iglesias in the chair tennis match and the mixed doubles of promises from the Region (with Pablo Martínez and Ariana Geerlings beating Rafa Segado and Alba Rey by 7- 5) and definitely came to a boil with the start of the Alcaraz track. His little brother, Jaime, tossed the coin in the toss. And people prepared to enjoy one of those shows that are not usually seen in these parts.

Fatigue



Alcaraz's first serve was at 194 km/h, but Bautista tamed it and won the point. The man from Castellón was much fresher, despite some hip ailments that he has been suffering from for weeks and that even made him a doubt to participate in this first edition of the Alcaraz Cup. The Murcian had just arrived, after a long return trip by plane from Riyadh that became noticeable as the minutes passed. And enough. Carlitos was showing signs of fatigue, trying to reduce the points, while Bautista waited at the back of the track, which during his long career was always his comfort zone.

At 35 years old, the veteran player from Castellón fights against his worn-out physique, hoping to have a couple more seasons in the elite and who knows if he can add another title to the eleven he already has in his record. Always in the shadow of Rafa Nadal, Bautista has been a notable tennis player, a 'rara avis' in the Spanish Navy, since his best performances were always seen on hard courts and on grass. His semi-finals at Wimbledon 2019 are, in fact, his best result in a 'Major'.

Far from the level he had to be 'top ten', Bautista was a good touchstone for Alcaraz last night in his first match in Murcia as a professional. The man from Castellón was constant and demanded Carlitos with less spark than usual. In the eleventh game of a very balanced first set he had a break ball that could have given him wings, but Alcaraz saved the furniture. And Bautista then took that partial to the tiebreaker. In the tie-break, Alcaraz's performance increased and he ruled quickly (7-1).

The second set was different. Bautista was tired, but Alcaraz was exhausted. Molten. He began to miss balls that he had not missed before and Bautista had to be solid with his serve and take advantage of his rival's mistakes to make his way. Alcaraz wanted to rebel, with more heart than head. But each attempt at a comeback was stopped by a Bautista willing to take the match to the quick tiebreaker that usually replaces the third set in exhibitions of this type. And that's what he did. 6-1 for the player from Castellón in a second set full of unforced errors from Alcaraz.

The magic, in the end



In the super tie break, however, Alcaraz recovered, who saved the best for last. He got active with his legs, regained his pulse with his serve and unleashed a couple of tremendous lashes with his forehand. Bautista understood that he no longer had any chance of winning the game, but he did not raise the white flag. He was a worthy rival, raised four match points and won the affection of the Murcian fans, who nevertheless imitated Carlitos and also saved the best for last. He said goodbye to the great and charismatic champion of El Palmar in a big way.

Aside from the result, completely anecdotal in a match like this, the triple objective that was pursued with this event was more than covered: the people of Murcia were finally able to see a game of their idol at home, a good amount of money was raised for charity purposes and the Costa Cálida and Region of Murcia brands sold well abroad thanks to the enormous focus that is always placed on the tennis player from El Palmar.

The 7,500 spectators who packed the Palace enjoyed a very pleasant evening of tennis and live music. And almost everyone stayed in their seats to listen to their idol. «I meet many Murcians around the world, who follow me and go to see me. But those who cannot travel today have been able to see me in Murcia. Therefore, for me it was very important to play here,” said Carlitos.