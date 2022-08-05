After a bittersweet mini-tour on clay [dos finales perdidas y ascenso al cuarto puesto de la ATP], Carlos Alcaraz returns next week to the hard courts of North America. Although clay is the surface on which the Murcian tennis player performs best, on fast courts, due to his aggressive game, which leads him to go up to the net at the first opportunity, he also performs at a high level. . Thus, in this 2022 he has won twelve of the fourteen games he has played on this type of court.

The first of these two defeats came in January, in the third round of the Australian Open, when he fell to the Italian Matteo Berrettini in an epic five-set match that lasted more than four hours (2-6, 6-7, 6). -4, 6-2 and 6-7). The second time he kneeled this year on hard court was against Rafa Nadal in the Indian Wells semifinals (4-6, 6-4, 3-6). The Muciano forced the Balearic to give everything to win and ended up paying dearly. That physical wear led to the injury to the ribs that has the limping Mallorcan. In Miami, however, the player from El Palmar was unstoppable and defeated the likes of Cilic, Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud in the final (7-5 ​​and 6-4). Accustomed to improving marks, this victory for the Murcian will be remembered for being the first achieved by a Spanish tennis player in that tournament.

THE DATA 75

Matches won in his first hundred played on the ATP circuit is led by Carlos Alcaraz. He is the first player to get it. Andy Roddick, second, won 73, and John McEnroe, third, 72. Rafa Nadal managed to win 67 of his first 100 matches.

The best tennis players in the world are already in Canada, except for Novak Djokovic, Zverev and Nadal. In Montreal, the best matches will be played on its most important track, the Uniprix Stadium, which has a capacity for 11,492 spectators and expects to see the main favorites, one of them the player from Murcia, who comes as the second seed, only behind Daniil Medvedev, as Rafa Nadal, who would have been the second favourite, has dropped out.

The Spaniard announced yesterday on his Twitter account that he will not be at the Masters 1000 in Montreal due to a “small annoyance” suffered “after training.” The Mallorcan has not played any tournament on the ATP circuit since he left before the Wimbledon semifinal against Nick Kyrgios, due to an abdominal tear that prevented him from serving correctly.

«Since the vacation days and my subsequent return to training, everything has gone well these weeks. Four days ago I also started training the service and yesterday, after training, I had a little discomfort that was still there today, ”explained the tennis player on the social network.

Winner of the Australian Open and Roland Garros, despite recurring pain due to necrosis of the scaphoid bone in his left foot, Rafa once again offered a high level of play on the grass in London.

Prudence



“I have no choice but to be cautious at this point and think about health,” the world number three, who holds the record for the number of Grand Slam tournaments won (22), lamented on Twitter.

Nadal has not yet participated in any of the tests since the start of the North American tour, which proposes several hard court tournaments that serve as preparation for the US Open (August 29 – September 11), which he still hopes to be able to play.

To see Carlos Alcaraz’s matches you will have to stay up late. There are six hours 6 of difference with Spain. The conference will start in European evening time, expectedly from 5:00 p.m. There will be a night session scheduled for 7:00 p.m. local time; that is to say 1 in the morning in Spain. The quarterfinals will be played on Friday the 12th, the semifinals on Saturday the 13th and the final on Sunday, which will be played at 7:30 p.m. Spanish time.