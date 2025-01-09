Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz fell this Wednesday in his exhibition match against Alex De Miñaur before the Australian Open. However, The Murcian’s smile did not disappear and after the match he joked on the court about his new haircut.

“I talked to my hairdresser about the haircut, I knew that in three days my hair would grow back, so I have to go more times so that it doesn’t happen to me (laughs)”, he began explaining about himself.

“New Year, I knew I was coming to Australia, 40 degrees, it’s summer here…I needed something new. I already had this cut a few years ago and I like it, so this year… surely we are going to see a new style of Carlitos“I’m going to try new things this year,” he said, laughing.

Before that moment, Carlos Alcaraz lost in his first appearance of the season. He fell to the Australian Alex de Minaur 7-4, 4-6 and 10-5 in a charity exhibition match on the Rod Laver court at Melbourne Park, where the Australian Open will be held.

In his first match of the year, four days before the first Grand Slam of 2025, the only one missing in his history, The Spaniard had a good example of how hard the season will be and he verified that not only Jannik Sinner is in a position to threaten him.