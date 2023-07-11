Carlos Alcaraz does not stop growing in the grass. The Murcian tennis player beat Matteo Berrettini (3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3) in the Wimbledon round of 16, a rival made for this tournament. The Italian has a bomb per serve and is perfectly suited to this fast surface. Some like the Australian Nick Kyrgios say that Berrettini is the only adversary of stature to challenge Novak Djokovic for this title. But he could not with the number one in the world. Alcaraz, who does everything well and is getting better, took a giant step on the grass and is already two steps away from another Grand Slam final. It is the first time he has reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and he meets another young talent, the Danish Holger Rune.

Berrettini took advantage of his size to grab the first set. Alcaraz wasted his first break options and the Italian executed his. That unbalanced the first round, which ended 3-6 for the Roman tennis player. Supported by his serve, Berrettini took control of the game. It didn’t last long. Alcaraz, Nadal-style, is a rock. He does not lower his level even if the duel is uphill for him. Aggressive in his game, with drop shots and that devastating forehand, he took the second set, 6-3. It was a star crash.

Berrettini is taller; Alcaraz, more elastic. Rubber. Only in this way can the Italian’s missiles be fitted. He did it and took the lead in the third chapter, which fell to his side 6-3. The ability to resist came into play. The Roman tennis player did not hold his pulse when there was an exchange of blows. He lacked the breath that the Murcian has plenty of. With his serves open, Alcaraz tossed his choking opponent from side to side. To the rest, the Spanish sensed the services of his rival. Without the service weapon, Berrettini was less.

The game was beginning to fade and right there, at the start of the fourth round, he complained about the lack of light. The sun had set and the Italian asked that they close the roof of the track and turn on the spotlights. That meant a ten minute break.

Before that truce, the Italian’s face announced his defeat. As if he couldn’t do anything against a 20-year-old boy who was whipping him all over him. But when he returned from the locker room, he showed his competitive character and went out to equalize the contest. He could not. Alcaraz did not give an inch. The fourth round, 6-3, confirmed the growth on the grass of the Murcian, an executioner who was said to be the only tennis player with the capacity to complicate Djokovic’s life in his English garden. Apparently, there is another: Alcaraz.

Djokovic, go ahead



In the resumption of his suspended match on Sunday, Novak Djokovic defeated Pole Hubert Hurkacs in four sets with partials of 7-6, 7-6, 5-7 and 6-4. The Serbian will play Russian Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Those kinds of matches can be emotional, but cannonball tennis, with some caveats, sucks. This one had emotion, because in the first two sets, in each 6-5, the Pole served to win them, but in reality they evolved into victories for Djokovic in tiebreakers, 7-6 and 7-6. The 4-4 in the third set, 16 hours later, did not end in the same way, because Hurcacz had learned the lesson to be more aggressive in the game. If at night he only won points that did not reach four rackets, in yesterday’s restart he stood up to his rival. He broke serve and held the lead until 5-7. But Djokovic did not give him more margin and sealed the match in the fourth set 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz “I knew it was going to be very difficult. Matteo is a great player.”

The number one in the world, Carlos Alcaraz, said at the end of the game that he “seeks” to go further, perhaps to the final against the current champion, the Serbian Novak Djokovic. The 20-year-old from Murcia needed three hours and a lot of determination to overcome the dangerous Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets.

“I knew it was going to be very difficult. Matteo is a great player, “he said, referring to the tennis player that in 2021 he lost in the final against Djokovic and in 2022 he was unable to participate due to covid-19.

After losing the first set against the Italian, Alcaraz assured that he was confident that “I would have a chance” to come back “if I kept focused and did not lose my head.”

This is Alcaraz’s third participation in Wimbledon. In 2021 she fell in the second round and in 2022 she did it in the round of 16. This year she acknowledged that she is “looking for more. But for now I’m just waiting for the rooms,” she said. Before being able to dream of a possible final against Djokovic, revenge for the loss in June on the ground of Paris, Alcaraz will have to face tomorrow the young Dane Holger Rune who eliminated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in a long and difficult match.