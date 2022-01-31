Carlos Alcaraz is already in the ‘top-30’ of the ATP ‘ranking’. After the last update, the Murcian rises to 29th place in the standings, the best of his career. The great protagonist of current tennis, Rafa Nadal, also rises, who jumps to fifth position after winning the Australian Open and becoming the player with the most Grand Slams in history.

Therefore, Alcaraz continues his unstoppable progression. Last season he finished the year at number 32 in the ATP after climbing more than 100 steps. An impressive presentation in the year of its debut on the circuit. He more than fulfilled his goal, which was to close the year among the top 50. He is already the fourth best Spanish tennis player, only behind Rafa Nadal, Pablo Carreño and Roberto Bautista.

In 2022, Alcaraz is once again aiming for higher levels: he has between his eyebrows to finish in the ‘top-15’ of the ranking, which now occupies Aslan Karatsev. The one from El Palmar, with 1,689 points, is already less than 1,000 units away from that goal. As a detail, he has just beaten the legendary Roger Federer, who is still injured and has not played a match since July at Wimbledon.

the next challenges



After losing with honor in the third round of the Australian Open against Berrettini, Alcaraz now faces new challenges to continue improving, both at the ranking level and in his tennis. He will soon travel to Rio de Janeiro to play the ATP 500 on clay that begins on February 14, and a week later he will return to the hard court in Acapulco, another tournament in the same category.

The Murcian will start March making his debut with Spain in the Davis Cup in Marbella, where the qualifying tie for the final phase will be played against Romania. Carlos Alcaraz will be able to recover after missing last year’s edition, when he tested positive for coronavirus in the tournament preview. At the beginning of March, just a few days later, the Masters 1000 calendar starts with Indian Wells, while the Miami tournament will close the month.