In another nocturnal recital in New York, the Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated the German Alexander Zverev on Wednesday and qualified for the semifinals of the US Open, where a fierce clash with the Russian Daniil Medvedev awaits him.

Alcaraz, current champion of this Grand Slam, beat Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours and 29 minutes of play on a night of intense heat at Flushing Meadows.

The 20-year-old Spanish prodigy will play his second semifinals of the tournament on Friday against Medvedev, the last step towards the long-awaited reunion with Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final.

«I feel very comfortable playing on this court, in New York. I am showing my best level on this track,” said Alcaraz. “I am ready for a great battle against Medvedev in the semifinals.”

Against Zverez, runner-up in the tournament in 2020 and the first important rival in the tournament, Alcaraz signed an extremely effective exercise, converting his five break points and saving Zverev’s four, in addition to exploiting his greater physical freshness. “Last year was very hard. From the fourth round I played five sets until the final. Now I only got to the fourth set once,” he recalled.

Zverev, who continues to fight to recover his best version after the serious injury last year, had just starred in the longest match of this edition against Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz continues to enjoy an absolute idyll with the fans of New York, the stage where he became known to the world in 2021 at the age of 18 and which saw him crowned champion and youngest number one in history in the following edition.

The Spaniard is the adopted son of a fan base that has not celebrated a men’s title for two decades and that filled the 23,000 seats of its monumental center court to cheer him on a night of sweltering heat and humidity.

With a temperature above 30º, both players cooled off during the breaks with ice-cold towels while fans and handheld fans abounded in the stands.

Since he is the great enemy to beat on the circuit, Alcaraz has balanced his game, daring by nature, with a more strategic sense, identifying the weak points of his opponents.

At this junction, Zverev’s weak flank was his energy tank, severely limited by the nearly five-hour battle he had fought two nights before against Sinner.

The 26-year-old former world number two wants to show that he is at the level with which he won 20 titles and five Masters 1000, but his legs did not reach him on Wednesday against the Spanish lightning.

Aiming for the lines, Carlos Alcaraz put the German under pressure to run from end to end. “Anything that is a long ‘rally’ (exchange) benefits you,” his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, repeated from the stands.

At the start, Zverev accepted the bombardment and also put Alcaraz’s left thigh to the test, bandaged again due to some pain that broke out in the last Grand Slam of the year.

No one concedes a break point until the Murcian, in the seventh game, loses his way with a simple shot into the net and puts his service on a tray for Zverev amidst the murmurs of disappointment from the public.

The German had one of those few opportunities that arise against Alcaraz but his racket shakes on a volley and allows Alcaraz to escape. The opportunity changed sides and the Spaniard did not let it pass to score the first set in 49 minutes.

Zverev had to row against the current on the same track where Medvedev had exclaimed a few hours before that, if they continue to make them play on such hot days, “a player is going to die.”

Zverev was not demoralized by the races or by those magical points in Alcaraz that put the biggest track in the world on its feet and immediately go viral on social networks.

But the German lacked the spark point of his rival and also delivered the second set under a rain of lashes from Alcaraz.

Before the third set, Zverev conjured up in the locker room to give the last fight but precision was not on his side. The German found another three break points but they escaped against Alcaraz who only needed one to advance 5-4 and end the night with his serve.