Carlos Alcaraz continues to make steady progress in Marbella. After eliminating Feliciano López in a generational battle, this Friday he slipped into the semifinals by beating Norwegian Casper Ruud, third seeded and number 26 in the world, by 6-2 and 6-4 in just one hour and 20 minutes. The results and the game of the Murcian postulate him as a candidate to get, at least, in the final. The last obstacle is, this Saturday, the Balearic Jaume Munar.

Andalusia Open quarter-finals

The one from El Palmar dominated their quarter-final match practically at all times. He entered the game with an overwhelming pace and took a 3-0 lead. Later he showed certain doubts with his service, but when Ruud touched the possibility of tying the set, the Murcian regained the helm of the match. He began to move his rival around the track and to work each point with patience. Thus he closed the set with a 6-2 run and three other consecutive games.

The second round started more evenly. Both tennis players did not give their rival a choice in any service until 4-3. Then, at the decisive moment, Alcaraz was awarded a ‘break’ that put him with one foot in the semifinal. However, immediately afterwards he gave up his serve, which gave Ruud hope, but the Murcian immediately overcame: he again pounced on his rival from the rest and maturing the rallies from the back of the court. He did not show any more hesitation and closed the game with a 6-4.

Alcaraz is in the semifinals of an ATP 250 for the first time in his career. There awaits you Munar, who had to suffer to win a longer match, of almost three hours, against Ilya Ivashka (5-7, 6-4 and 6-4). The other tie will face the favorite Pablo Carreño and Albert Ramos, two players with more experience. Alcaraz has shown conditions this week to get into the final. He arrived in Marbella as a guest and with four victories on the ATP circuit and these days he has added three. He already accumulates the same triumphs on the circuit (7) as a legend like Roger Federer before turning 18 years.