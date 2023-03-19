Carlos Alcaraz had a bad time after reaching number 1 on the ATP, which he was promoted to very soon, before anyone else. The Murcian exceeded the limit, both physical and mental, and was forced to stop. He couldn’t even guard his throne at the Australian Open. 2023, the year of confirmation, he raised doubts, many points to defend and too many expectations. But the Murcian, who treasures a privileged head and infinite talent, has struck down all the ghosts and has chained 13 victories and only 1 loss (due to injury) after 100 days without competing. If this Sunday he bows to the reborn Daniil Medvedev (not before 00:00) and lifts the title for the first time in Indian Wells, Alcaraz will return to the top of tennis.

The latest victim of Ferrero’s pupil is Jannik Sinner, his black beast just a few months ago. The Italian, who last summer beat him on both the Wimbledon grass and the Umag clay, had found the formula to neutralize Alcaraz’s game. But the one from El Palmar always reappears, which has already turned face to face. At the US Open he took revenge in a historic match and this Saturday (early Sunday morning in Spain) he once again showed that he is one step above.

Alcaraz did not find his game in the first set, unlike in the quarterfinals against Aliassime, and even missed a ‘break’ advantage. In fact, he made more than 20 unforced errors. However, despite the mistakes, the Murcian managed to carry out the ‘tie-break’ and tip the game. That emotional superiority was key: Ferrero’s pupil broke Sinner’s serve at his first opportunity in the second set and gave him no chance to re-engage in the semifinal.

Alcaraz is intractable, who has not given up a set this week in the Californian desert. However, the toughest challenge remains: Daniil Medvedev, who also plunged after becoming number 1 last year, has come back strong. The Russian, a cement specialist, has not stopped complaining these days about the “slow” tracks in Indian Wells, but nothing has prevented him from continuing his streak, which has already reached 19 consecutive wins. In the final, in addition, he goes for his fourth consecutive trophy.

Medvedev and Alcaraz have not faced each other since the 2021 Wimbledon edition, when the Murcian was a rookie who was cheered in London. He had barely been on the circuit for a few months, so the game is not used to make forecasts this Sunday. In full conditions, apart from Nadal, they are the two main opponents of Djokovic’s reign, again separated by his refusal to get vaccinated. The Indian Wells final duel has all the ingredients to be one of the most spectacular on the circuit.