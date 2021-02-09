The young tennis player from El Palmar made his first Grand Slam debut on the right foot. In his debut at the Australian Open he beat Botic Van de Zandschulp, a 25-year-old player from the Netherlands, who is number 159 in the world, by 6-1, 6-4 and 6-4.

The game was played at dawn this Tuesday (at 1 a.m. in Spain, 11 a.m. in Melbourne). In the second round, he will meet the winner of the match between the Swedish Mikael Ymer, finalist in 2019 of the Challenger tournament that was played at the Murcia Tennis Club, or the Polish Hubert Hurkacz, number 29 in the world ranking.

Botic Van de Zandschulp lost to Carlos Alcaraz. / Brandon MALONE / AFP

The Murcian, who has risen five places in the ATP rankings and is ranked 141st, had been preparing for the tournament for several days with Rafael Nadal. In an interview with Eurosport, he stated that his goal is to reach the third round in order to face Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the great candidates for the title.