With his batteries recharged and willing to recover his best level to keep the number 1. This is how the Murcian Carlos Alcaraz faces his return to competition, scheduled for this Monday at the ATP 500 in Basel (time to be determined). His first rival on Swiss soil will be the British Jack Draper, only 20 years old and number 48 in the ATP. It is an unprecedented clash in which Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil must be careful not to be surprised, as happened a few weeks ago against the Belgian David Goffin in Astana.

Alcaraz will act as the No. 1 seed at the tournament in Basel, Roger Federer’s hometown, in his sixth week leading the circuit. Also participating in the Swiss tournament is the Norwegian Casper Ruud, with whom Alcaraz trained this Saturday and whom he will only face in a hypothetical final. It would be the repeat of the last US Open final, where Alcaraz lifted his first Grand Slam.

Before that, the El Palmar player must overcome obstacles. If he beats Draper, he will likely meet Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp in the second round. His friend Pablo Carreño in the quarterfinals and the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals should be his other rivals before the final.