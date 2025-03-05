Carlos Alcaraz wants to break his bad streak at this start of the season and re -conquer one of the most prestigious tournaments in the tournament, Indian Wells. A 1,000 masters of which the winner has been in the last two editions And that, to win it, it would join with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the exclusive group of tennis players who have crowned three times in a row in the Californian desert.

To do this, the Murcian tennis player will have to change his feelings of the past tournaments and find his best game again, something he has spoken in the average Day of Indian Wells 2025.

“Tennis is my passion. Being here is the dream that I always had as a child, so I just want to enjoy. Besides, I have noticed that, when I enjoy being on the court, it is when I show My best tennis. That is all that I think, go out and enjoy. ”

Also, the Spanish tennis player also talked about the moments when he loses the concentration on the track: “Sometimes I lose the focus and think more about the result, In that I have to win that tournament or I have to do well, that is when I forget the most important thing: show my joy to fans. For me, the most important thing is to enjoy playing, this is the right path, which I want to always continue. ”

The number 3 in the world will debut in Indian Wells against the winner of the party between Pablo Carreño and Quentin Halys. In addition, it could cross in rooms with Djokovic, In the event that both reach that round.