Spanish tennis lives a complicated moment in Indian Wells, with several unexpected casualties that have reduced their presence in the tournament. Paula Badosa, champion in 2021, has had to retire due to persistent back injury, which he failed to overcome after his participation in the Mérida tournament.

The player, visibly affected, lamented her departure: “I am very sorry to retire from one of my favorite tournaments. I tried to play until the last moment. I am very sad and I hope to go back next year. ” Now, Eva Lys occupies her place in the painting.

On the other hand, Alejandro Davidovich, who arrived at the tournament with good expectations, could not overcome Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. The discomfort on his back during the party ended up being decisive, and despite his efforts, he failed to advance. In a similar outcome, Jessica Bouzas was eliminated by Anastasia Potapova.

In addition to these casualties, Spanish tennis suffered other eliminations on the first day of the tournament. Jaume Munar, Roberto Carballés, Pedro Martínez and Roberto Bautista were also defeated in their respective meetings, leaving only two Spaniards alive in the competition: Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreño.

Carreño’s situation is delicate. The Asturian, currently in port 112 of the ranking, lost the first 6-3 set against French Quentin Halys and was 4-1 below in the second. For his part, Alcaraz, he will face the winner of the duel between Carreño and Halys in the second round this Saturday, in search of his third consecutive title in this 1000 Masters.