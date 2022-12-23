To close the spectacular year Carlos Alcaraz has gotten his first tattoo. And for the premiere of him with the needle he has chosen one of the best tattoo artists, also from El Palmar: Ganga. His name is undoubtedly one of the most recognized worldwide in this ink art. In his long list of clients are international music stars like Drake and Lil Uzi, or sports like Lebron James.

This appointment has taken place in El Palmar, where both were born and began their respective careers. Carlos Alcaraz joins the exclusive clientele of the Murcian tattoo artist, who recently gave Arcángel a highly commented tattoo on social networks. The Puerto Rican artist lost his brother Justin and decided to go to Ganga to record his memory on his chest and abdomen. «They told me about the best and we looked for the best. Ganga and his entire team took care of this work of art dedicated to my guardian angel », he wrote on Instagram. And it is that they all want the Murcian to tattoo them.

Carlos Alcaraz has relied on his countryman for his first tattoo. Both have shared the image of the moment on Instagram. In the photo, Ganga is seen recording the tennis player’s forearm with the needle. Although you can’t really see the design, in the caption the 19-year-old has included the following: CCC. These initials would hide one of the most representative phrases of his career that he said on the track after beating Djokovic: “Head, heart and balls.” These three words refer to the advice that his grandfather always repeats to him when he goes to play. Everything indicates that this is the tribute that Carlitos could have paid to his grandfather, since he has also included in the publication an emoticon of a brain, a heart, two eggs and that of an older man.

Like Alcaraz, Ganga finds no ceiling for his success. From his studio in Los Angeles, he continues to add more celebrities to his list: Drake, Lil Uzi, Odell Beckham Jr, Chris Brown, Lebron James, Jason Derulo, Jesse Williams, Post Malone, Anuel, Saúl Álvarez, Lil Durk, Anthony Davis, Tyga , Nicky Jam. The impressive and realistic tattoos of him make most repeat and only trust him to tattoo his body. His latest project in the United States has joined Marvel. The tattoo artist has recently collaborated with the company to make a collection of t-shirts. These garments have five designs based on classic Marvel characters such as the superhero Thor.