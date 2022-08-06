Alcaraz, accompanied by his technical team, this Saturday on one of the tracks of the Montreal Masters 1000. / Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz can touch the sky before the US Open dispute, which starts on the 29th. The Murcian [19 años] could unseat Medvedev as number one in the world after the dispute of the 1000 masters in Montreal and Cincinnati. He does not have it easy since he depends on his results being the best and on the Russian stumbling before the quarterfinals in both tournaments.

For Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil to become the youngest player in history to reach the top, he is obliged to forget the last two finals he has played as soon as possible [Hamburgo y Umag] and has lost, and win in Montreal or Cincinnati and be a finalist, at least in the other, and that Medvedev does not reach the quarterfinals in both events. A priori, it seems practically impossible, but the mathematical options are there.

Alcaraz will debut in the Canadian Masters 1000 against the American Tommy Paul or the Canadian Vasek Pospisil, with a hypothetical crossover with the Russian Andrey Rublev on the horizon, according to the draw held on Friday.

The attractions of this tournament that marks the return of the best players in the world to the hard court are many. Even with the presence of the current number one, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, betting on a favorite to win the final is risky. The complete absence of the Big 3 [Nadal. Djokovic y Federer] and the presence of Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia, the second favorite in Canada, makes it difficult. The tennis player from El Palmar, in fact, is one of the great candidates for the title in a scenario in which he is going to play for the first time.

The player from El Palmar, eager to enjoy himself in Canada, will debut against the winner of the match between Tommy Paul and Pospisil



On that side of the table is also the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, third seed, and the Italian Jannik Sinner, against whom the Murcian fell at Wimbledon and in the recent Umag final. Alcaraz, however, would not face Tsitsipas or Sinner before a hypothetical semifinal.

«Everything is going well at the moment, I like the weather, I like the track, at the moment I feel very good. I saw the draw, but only the first round. Each rival is tough, so it will be a difficult first round,” Alcaraz said in statements published by the ATP, in which he added that “I am going to enjoy my first time here. Every time I go to a new city or a new tournament, I really enjoy it. I’ts something new for me”.

The Murcian, despite his last two setbacks in the finals played on clay, continues to receive praise from his rivals. Roberto Bautista, brand new ATP Kitzbühel winner, puts Carlos Alcaraz “at the height of the top favorites to win the US Open.”

Compliments of rivals



Not only is it becoming customary for his rivals to speak wonders about the tennis player from El Palmar, he is also taking charge of giving rise to everyone’s lips, since he continues to improve records. In this sense, he is the tennis player in history who has achieved the most victories in his first 100 matches on the ATP circuit: 75 victories, two more than Andy Rodick, the second.

The draw held late on Friday bumped Medvedev’s road almost from the start. The Russian is at the top of the draw and could have a very demanding second round against Australian Nick Kyrgios, a recent finalist at Wimbledon. Kyrgios himself will debut in the first round against Argentine Sebastián Báez, while fellow Argentine Diego Schwarzman will start against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Pablo Carreño and Albert Ramos will also have difficult openings against the Italian Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin, respectively. Also Spanish Roberto Bautista, seeded fourteenth, will debut against a player from the previous phase.