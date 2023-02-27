Carlos Alcaraz had resumed his path to glory in an incredible way. The tennis player from El Palmar does things that are only within the reach of the chosen ones. He has not competed for four months, he has done things off the track that were not meant to and he has had to deal with a fame that neither he nor anyone else can be prepared for. At 19 years old, with a clean head and his physique allegedly repaired, he caught a plane with eight members of his team and crossed the pond with the aim of meeting again and feeling free again on a tennis court. Carlitos, with ups and downs, has shown a good level and yesterday he wanted to become the first player to win the title in the tournaments in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro.

The country and the city changed. Not the surface, a clay court in which the Murcian has confirmed in record time that he is the clear heir to Rafa Nadal, as long as the injuries respect him. The rival did not change either, a Cameron Norrie who has played at a good level in this South American tour on clay and who surely would not have lifted the champion’s cup last night in Rio de Janeiro had it not been for the untimely injury of his opponent in the second set. He would have lost, as he fell seven days earlier in the final in Buenos Aires. But he won. And Alcaraz, a 19-year-old man, congratulated him with all the sportsmanship that Norrie did not have when claiming as bad a ball that had been clearly good with 5-5 in the third set and Carlitos playing very diminished.

His eight titles –

2021

1

Umag ATP 250 (Croatia) – Clay.

2

ATP 500 of Rio de Janeiro (clay).

3

Miami Masters 1000 (hard track).

4

ATP 500 of Barcelona (clay).

5

Masters 1000 of Madrid (clay ground).

6

US Open (hard court).

Two lost finals in 2022

Umag ATP 250 -defended the title achieved in 2021- and Hamburg ATP 500.

–

2023

7

ATP 250 of Buenos Aires (clay).

A lost final in 2023

ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro, last night against Cameron Norrie, number 13 in the ATP ranking. See also Carlos Alcaraz recovers his smile and keeps the pulse with Tsitsipas for being the best of the year

On the Guga Kuerten track of the Jockey Club Brasileiro, everyone dreamed that this young man from Murcia, who is already universal, would achieve the impossible and repeat the title he won in the same place a year before. He had to do it on one leg, since he felt a flat tire in the second set and couldn’t run. But he almost did. Carlitos breaks precociousness records and devours records that not even the best in history were able to achieve.

Novak Djokovic took advantage of his absence in Australia to take number 1 from him, but two weeks of immaculate competition (seven wins in a row until last night’s defeat in Rio) tightened things up again. The Serbian felt the encouragement of the Murcian in the ranking, no matter how much he says that his true rival is Rafa Nadal. And he was lucky that the miracle did not take place last night in Rio de Janeiro, since Carlitos, on one leg, took the match to the limit in the third round. And if he had won today he would have the same points as Djokovic in the ATP rankings. There was little left.

the perfect script



Everything was going smoothly for the Murcian. He overcame a shaky start, with plenty of unforced errors, to score a first set in which he outscored Norrie. Alcaraz made 20 errors in that first set, but most of them came in the first games, those that are usually scoring for the Murcian. He likes to explore before he strikes. And that sometimes adds to his negative stats. But the minutes went by and Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil, absent in Rio de Janeiro, was letting go and dominating a Norrie who did what he could. 71% first for Alcaraz and 52% for Norrie. He suffered from the British and ended up giving up a set that put things in the face of Alcaraz (7-5).

Alcaraz came to dominate 7-5, 3-0 and 0-30 in the second set, but he hurt himself and could not repeat the title in Rio



The Johannesburg-born tennis player was depressed and entered the second set in the worst way. He lost his serve and was shaken like never before by a very grown Alcaraz. 3-0 in 5 minutes for the Murcian. But then something unexpected happened: Alcaraz felt a muscle prick above his knee, he grimaced and looked at his box. From practically celebrating the title to starting to suffer.

Alcaraz began to lose points, who stopped running and no longer competed in a second set in which he was only concerned about his thigh pain. They put a bandage on him that he later took off, he spoke a thousand times with his agent, Albert Molina, who asked him for calm and head. The number two in the world, who was looking for answers in his box, did not calm down. But he couldn’t find them. Doctor Juanjo López went down to the front row to find out what was happening to Carlitos. In the mess, profit for Norrie. The British took the second set (6-4) and we all took it for granted that the third would have no history. With Alcaraz lame, that should be a piece of cake for the number 13 in the world. But he was not.

titanic struggle



Alcaraz did not withdraw, encouraged by his team. Serious faces, gestures of concern and uncertainty about the future. That was the scenario in the Murcian box. But meanwhile: tennis. And the good Alcaraz could barely move on the court, who began to shorten the points and gave a whole recital of rights and drop shots. Norrie got tangled up, very overwhelmed in case the flute sounded and he had to chew a defeat (another against Carlitos) against an injured rival. Alcaraz was able to force the tiebreaker, who first raised three break balls and then a match point. But he was lame. It was impossible to get out of a final that Norrie took alive because any other outcome would have been practically science fiction.

The fight of the young player from El Palmar was titanic. He fought with the rage of being so limited physically, but gradually believed in his possibilities and in his enormous catalog of punches. In Game 9 he was able to save several breaking balls with impossible dropshots and impressive game winners, but he couldn’t repeat that miracle in Game 11, despite being able to pick up a 0-for-40 run with impressive shots. That’s when he realized Norrie that he was going to win. And he won. A shame.