Tennis The Murcian tennis player makes his debut today at the Mutua Madrid Open against the French Mannarino, number 33 of the ATP; if he wins, Nadal will be measured in the second round Carlos Alcaraz, yesterday, training for his debut today at the Mutua Madrid Open. / AFP

Carlos Alcaraz counts the hours remaining to his debut today at the Mutua Madrid Open. It will be against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino [33 de la ATP]. The duel has been scheduled for the third shift, not before 3:00 p.m. The big prize for the Murcian will be in the next round, since if he is able to win today, his next rival will be the Balearic Rafa Nadal.

The tennis player from El Palmar attended the ATP official website yesterday to talk about his debut in the Madrid tournament: «When I was young [pasado mañana cumple 18 años] I came and watched a lot of games. Being here now as a professional tennis player and training with the best players in the world means a lot to me, “said Alcaraz, who dreams of meeting Rafa Nadal in the second round:” It would mean a lot to me to be able to play against Nadal in the second round. I’m looking forward to it but first I have to defeat Mannarino in the first round. Let’s see what happens”.

Badosa survives



On the day yesterday, the highlight was Paula Badosa’s victory against Teichmann. Thus, the only Spaniard who survives in the women’s team will today seek a place in the quarterfinals against Latvian Sevastova. Jaume Munar, for his part, fell with De Miñaur.