Carlos Alcaraz cocks his head as he prepares to serve during the training session that takes place on the same track in Flunshing Meadows that Rafael Nadal chose at the time, and just 100 meters away he sees the immense mass of cement propped up with gigantic metal tubes where it all began, the Arthur Ashe. In there, in the caldera, the Murcian beat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas a couple of years ago and came to tell the world that here he was, unapologetic and a winner, more than willing to break down the door and mark a new era that was born. officially a year ago in New York. In that instant, when he hit his first big and became the youngest number one in tennis history, everything changed.

“Yes, a lot,” he corroborates. “Let’s just say I’m more famous now. Many people began to know me from then on, although I am still a normal boy. I feel that I am more mature and a better player, but I am the same as always”, continues the Spaniard, who, unlike his two previous visits to the city, can no longer walk normally through the streets because people are all over him. something he’s still trying to process. “Sometimes I like it, and sometimes I don’t. There are many Spaniards here and many Latinos, and it’s not easy to walk… Sometimes I wish they wouldn’t recognize me, but that’s impossible and that’s why I have to enjoy that part too”, he replies.

More information

Today, only a couple of years later, Alcaraz is already a long way from that innocent Alcaraz that was uncovered. Command, arrange and order. It’s the feeling. With a New York title and the one obtained last month at Wimbledon under his arm, with more victories (53) and trophy (6) than anyone else this season and the aura of being the new world reference, the young man from El Palmar is facing for the first time time to the champion test, with all that this entails: even more looks, even more pressure. Being the big one. And, of course, Novak Djokovic breathing down his neck again. If he wins the premiere, the Serbian –against the Frenchman Alexander Müller; at 2.30, Movistar– will snatch the throne of the ATP.

Alcaraz, on Saturday during a charity exhibition. SARAH YENESEL (EFE)

They both meet again after the volcanic crossing in Cincinnati and, in the case of the Murcian, after a summer translated into a competitive roller coaster. From the bottom up and from the top down. Curves and more curves. “In Friday’s training all the setbacks were going very long, and in yesterday’s [por el del sábado]For this reason, after correcting the distance, they all stayed in the net”, analyzes a specialist from the side of the track.

the new classic

“Surely I feel the pressure, but I prefer not to think about it,” Alcaraz replied to the journalists, who are wondering these days how the defending champion will react after the success in London, taking into account that last year’s victory in Flushing Meadows gave him he then accompanied a downward trend due to a matter of relaxation, according to his own admission. In any case, he says he has learned his lesson and that despite the irregularity of the summer he is “prepared” for the face-to-face with Djokovic, eternally on the lookout, with even more enthusiasm in a territory that has been elusive since 2018 and to which He returns after two years of absence.

“There is no rancor”, pronounces the Balkan, excluded until now due to his refusal to get vaccinated against the covid and who aspires to his fourth crown in the tournament, which he has not won since 2018. “He never gives up,” says Alcaraz, the head Youngest seed in US Open history at 20 years and three months. “It seems that in hard times he is down and he is going to lose, but he always gives himself the opportunity to continue playing and is capable of winning. I’ll stick with that, that’s what I’m trying to incorporate into my game ”, he praises Nole, with whom he has consolidated a new classic: they have met three times in the last three months. Paris and Cincinnati favorable to the Serbian, Wimbledon to the still king, who will debut on Tuesday (2.30, Movistar) against the German Dominik Koepfer.

A summer of curves

It’s the two of them, and a considerable distance from the others. If in England all roads led a priori towards another victorious notch from Djokovic, overwhelmed in the final outcome, New York picks up a present in two voices and with an unpredictable resolution. As favorite is one as is the other. Impossible to forecast. In any case, Alcaraz continues to impregnate himself with that virtue that differentiates the chosen ones: winning without playing well. Neither in Montreal nor in Cincinnati did he shine, except for the final confrontation in the second frame, but he is beginning to really master the trade. The more the bar is raised, the better he usually responds. And that, you either have it or you don’t.

“Actually, even if people don’t believe it, I get nervous too. Everyone has their own way of managing emotions and trying to be in optimal balance emotionally, mentally and physically to perform at their best”, points out the man from Belgrade, while among the rest of the competitors no truly solid alternative is insinuated. Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas or even Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev themselves tend to fade away when facing one of the two, Alcaraz and Djokovic, summoned on the cement to settle a course in which they have been the great protagonists. Both set the pace and provide a great melee that is still friendly, without roughness, but with maximum friction.

These two weeks, then, good fire in the night of wild Queens.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.