If the conquest of the US Open meant the rise to the top, to number 1 in tennis, the Wimbledon crown means confirmation for Carlos Alcaraz as the best player in the world. The historic victory in London grants the Murcian 2,000 points that will allow him to stay at least one more month in the first place of the ‘ranking’ that he recovered in Queen’s, thus putting the icing on the cake to a grass season in which, unexpectedly , has been the undisputed king.

Because Wimbledon did not give ATP points last year due to the ban on Russian tennis players, in this edition all the players have added for each victory achieved. In this way, thanks to the milestone achieved this Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz also gives a direct blow to Novak Djokovic, with whom he has had a merciless fight this year for number 1. After successive changes at the top of the table, the Murcian He is now hitting a growth spurt and escaping to 9,675 points, almost a thousand more than Djokovic has (8,795).

In addition, the ATP calendar lowers the pace of competition in the coming weeks. There are several 250 and 500 category tournaments scheduled and, in fact, Alcaraz will lose 450 points because he has not signed up for the Hamburg and Umag tournaments, where he reached the final last year. But it is not expected that Nole will return to the slopes until the North American tour on cement, so the man from El Palmar will have enough cushion to rest for the next four weeks, until the Canadian Open to be held in Toronto. The number 3 in the world, Daniil Medvedev, is more than 3,000 points behind.

In August the battle will resume. Djokovic will start with the advantage that he does not defend points from last year because he could not play any tournament because he was not vaccinated. He has plenty of room to score in Canada, Cincinnati and the US Open, three tournaments in which he has amassed nine total trophies during his career.

In this sense, Alcaraz will start the tour with less pressure than in others this year, since in Toronto he only defends 45 points because in 2022 he lost to Tommy Paul in his first game and in Cincinnati, 180 in the quarterfinals. That is to say, it is an opportunity to add because he will later face the great challenge of the year: defend the 2,000 units of the victory last year at the US Open.

It will be another chapter of the new rivalry between generations that Alcaraz and Djokovic symbolize, but in a more favorable territory for the Murcian than what Wimbledon represented, a priori. New York hosts the Grand Slam where number 1 has felt most comfortable and perhaps the most uncomfortable for Nole, who has won the title three times, but has fallen twice in the final.