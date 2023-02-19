Carlos Alcaraz is reversed on the return, throws a topspin and Cameron Norrie stumbles in the start. The sentence arrives: 6-3 and 7-5, in 1h 32m. The Spaniard opens his arms in the form of a cross, smiles and celebrates. In need of good stimuli after several elusive months, he celebrates his first title of this 2023, the seventh of his career -fifth on clay- and the first in the framework of Buenos Aires, where his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, or Rafael Nadal himself. The one from El Palmar was imposed to recover sensations and start off on the right foot, and the result is more than satisfactory, beyond metal. Word of the champion: “I didn’t expect to play at this level so quickly.”

In just five days, Alcaraz I have made quite a show of force. Test more than passed. Absent since November 4 and affected by two injuries, abdominal and right leg, the Murcian has not only recomposed himself with guarantees and has gotten on the train in progress, but is also gaining muscle from now on. He closes this step through Buenos Aires without scratches or hesitations, and in his first appearance of the course he has managed to leave the first winning frame. He does not skimp, he does not dose. He goes with everything. A single set conceded, four convincing interventions and serious indications that his tennis has not lost an ounce of spice. He was in a hurry to return and the acceleration immediately puts him back on the front line of the showcase.

And that the layout was not easy. Djere (57th), Lajovic (90th), Zapata (74th) and Norrie (12th) are not exactly a path of roses, the four of them are guerrillas and the last one is increasingly consolidated in the noble zone. The Briton has more than enough arguments to make anyone uncomfortable, tools to easily block the opponent’s game. He is not a virtuoso, but he knows what he is doing. He does not faint, he does not turn his face or bow no matter how much it hails. In the final, Alcaraz marked a long step and still did not disengage. It happens that the rhythm imposed by the Murcian breaks engines, and although he occasionally falls into a quagmire, he seldom does not escape the mud.

Wind in favor, Alcaraz finds the ideal terrain to show off his aggressiveness. In addition, Spanish has the virtue of expanding on designated days. Except for the double summer mishap in Hamburg and Umag, last summer, he counts his other seven finals by victories. The latter took place in a single direction, everything apparently controlled and well on track until the tension gave him a pinch, he lost some focus when he served to close the pulse –double fault, break and from 5-2 to 5-5 in the second partial – and Norrie stirred in the final stretch. A scare, nothing more. Having overcome that knot, he straightened up and reacted resolutely, drawing one last watermark.

In the first rehearsal of the year, the check-up is unbeatable: tennis, physique and head intact. A return to order and another Spanish notch on the Buenos Aires clay (ATP 250). The Murcian competed in search of filming and takes something else. A reinsertion with capital letters. Joining the list of winners are Carlos Moyá (2003 and 2006), Tommy Robredo (2009), Juan Carlos Ferrero (2010), Nicolás Almagro (2011) and David Ferrer (2012, 2013 and 2014). “It’s my first win since the US Open [11 de septiembre], after four months unemployed, and I am very happy with the level that I have had since the first day. I am a competitive boy, it comes in my blood and it has been proven ”, he assessed in the final speech. He does not lose instinct Alcaraz.

