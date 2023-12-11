Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal will meet again on the court. Although there are still more than two weeks left for the Manacorí to compete again, it has already been confirmed that he will play an exhibition match against the Murcian on March 3 in Las Vegas. The match was scheduled for this year, but was finally canceled due to injuries to both tennis players.

After announcing Nadal's return to the competition after a year away from the circuit due to various injuries, the match has been rescheduled for next March, as planned this year. 'The Netflix Slam' is the title of the poster for this exhibition, the duel between stars that the streaming platform has chosen to enter the tennis business: it will be the first to broadcast this sport live.

It will be on Sunday, December 3, just three days before the Indian Wells Masters 1000 starts in the neighboring state of Californio, which marks the beginning of the North American tour on hard courts, and where Alcaraz will defend the title. Ferrero's pupil will spend the entire month in the United States, since then he will travel to the other end of the country, the east coast, to play the Miami Open.

Mutual praise



“I feel honored and very happy to share the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” said Alcaraz, who complimented his rival several times. «He is one of the best tennis players of all time, and of course, his records and achievements speak for themselves. Furthermore, he is one of the nicest players on the circuit and I am looking forward to our match.” Nadal also praised the Murcian: «I will play with my compatriot and current Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz. “It will be a great night of tennis.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafa Nadal have met three times on the ATP circuit. The balance favors the Manacorí, who won the first two duels, in the 2021 Madrid Masters 1000 and in the Indian Wells semifinals last year. But the one from El Palmar took revenge just a few months later, again in the tournament in the capital of Spain, which he ended up winning after beating Nadal and Djokovic on consecutive days.