THE TRUTH Wednesday 15 December 2021, 15:05



Carlos Alcaraz and Paula Badosa dressed up to attend the 15th edition of the 2021 AS Sports Awards gala, where both were awarded for the successes achieved during this season. These awards have become a catwalk for the most successful athletes, national and international, during all these years.

Paula Badosa received one of these awards, after giving a huge boost to her career in 2021. The Catalan born in New York stood at the top of the Indian Wells podium at just 24 years old and her great successes during this season have placed among the eight best tennis players in the world, after starting the year in 70th place in the world ranking.

For his part, Carlos Alcaraz received, during the gala held at the Hotel Palace in Madrid, the Promesa AS Award. The 18-year-old young star from Murcia will start the 2022 season as number 32 in the ATP ranking, after a campaign in which he managed to climb to 109 places and win three ‘top 10’ of this sport such as Tsitsipas, Berretini and Sinner. In addition, he took his first two titles: Umag and the Next Generation Finals.

Both tennis players, who became the stars of the evening, decided to pose together with their elegant outfits. Thus, Badosa shared one of these photographs on his official Twitter account, which went completely viral. “More than a promise, I would say it is a reality.” This was the title of the tweet that the winner of the AS award used to praise the Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, considered the future of this sport.