The historic moment that Murcia sports are experiencing was once again evident this Wednesday, when the decision of the jury of the Nations Awards granted by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) was announced, the most prestigious at the sporting level of all those awarded. in Spain. And the name of the Murcian tennis player Carlos Alcaraz appeared in the most prominent place, who has been awarded the award for best Spanish athlete of 2022. The award is named after 'King Felipe' and Their Majesties the Kings will present it to him to the young El Palmar player at a gala that will take place at the Royal Palace of Madrid next spring, on a date yet to be determined.

The jury, made up of representatives of the Spanish Olympic Committee, the Spanish Paralympic Committee, federations and sports competitions, high-level athletes and representatives of the sports press and the sports industry, understood that the results achieved by Alcaraz in 2022 make it recipient of this distinction.

«Among Carlos Alcaraz's merits are his rise to first place in the ATP ranking in 2022 and the conquest of the tournaments in Rio de Janeiro, Madrid and Miami, the Conde de Godó Trophy and the United States Open, being the youngest tennis player to triumph in the New York Grand Slam,” the CSD recalled in a note.

Valverde and Ferrero



Thus, the Murcian tennis player succeeds the world number 1 in golf, Jon Rahm, who was awarded in the absolute men's category in 2021. Previously, this award that now falls to Carlos Alcaraz was received by Spanish athletes of the level of Carlos Sainz, Miguel Indurain (twice), Chema Olazábal, Fermín Cacho, Pau Gasol, Fernando Alonso, Marc Márquez, Rafa Nadal (three times), Jorge Lorenzo, Ricky Rubio and Xavi Hernández.

The only Murcian athlete who had achieved it until now was the cyclist Alejandro Valverde, who won it ex-aequeo along with Regino Hernández, Olympic bronze in snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Games. The Valencian tennis player Juan Carlos Ferrero was also awarded in 2003 , coach of Carlos Alcaraz. That year he was number 1 in the world and won Roland Garros.

Adding to Alcaraz's success is that of Izan Almansa, who wins the 'Princess Leonor' in this edition of the National Sports Awards, for the best athlete under 18 years of age. The Murcian center of the Ignite (of the G-League, NBA development league) “has been recognized for his excellent sporting progression. In 2022 he was European champion with the Spanish team in the under-18 category and runner-up in the world in the under-17 category, being chosen the MVP of both tournaments,” the jury highlights in his ruling. Almansa succeeds Extremaduran climber Alberto Ginés, gold medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

As for the rest of the winners, the one awarded to the Paralympic triathlete Susana Rodríguez stands out, who was proclaimed world and European paratriathlon champion in 2022. In addition, she won the gold medal in the Yokohama and Montreal World Series and in the events of the World Cup held in A Coruña and Alhandra (Portugal). He succeeds the 'Queen Letizia' award to the footballer Alexia Putellas.

The rest of the winners in this edition have been the former handball player Raúl Entrerríos, the athlete Jordan Díaz, the Madrid Down Syndrome Foundation, the Spanish skating team, the Czech skier Ester Ledecka, the doctor of Law Alberto Palomar, the journalists Paloma del Río and Antonio Pampliega, the Royal Mediterranean Club of Málaga, the Getafe City Council and the Pan-American Cycling Confederation.

